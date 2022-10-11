Gustavo Petro visits La Guajira after Julia affects Colombia | News

Report This Content

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, visited the department of La Guajira on Monday, after the effects of storm Julia, and appreciated that the fundamental damage caused in that region by the weather event was the breakdown of land communication by bodies of water that increased due to the rains.

“Today we visit La Guajira, undoubtedly the territory of the disaster; the most acute problem there is, is the breakdown of land communication by bodies of water that are still in the place. In Uribia, fortunately, there were no human losses to mourn”, stressed the president.

Petro indicated as an immediate plan the reestablishment of terrestrial communication through the laying of bridges or highways, as well as other alternatives that allow avoiding bodies of water and transfer help to people.

Regarding the immediate plans for the recovery of the territory, the chief of the Executive suggested that “that it be in Guajira itself where food is bought and that humanitarian aid be a reactivator of the regional economy, bring food directly to the family, and in third place and a little more distant, the reconstruction of houses”.

He appreciated that the impact of these hurricanes and meteorological phenomena is also the result of the climate crisis. “The formation of hurricanes with greater intensity and shorter intermittency time is a product of the climate crisis. If we don’t do anything to remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and stop emitting them, it will get worse and worse.”

His hope is that they build a bridge that allows access to food, education, health and services. This is one of the rancherías of Uribia where populations hit by the climate crisis live, their social situation and exclusion have led them to this extreme vulnerability

— UNGRD���� (@UNGRD)

October 10, 2022

Petro considered that after its recovery, La Guajira should take advantage of its desert area to take advantage of solar radiation and generate clean energy. “Each square meter of the desert is worth a little money, and if the community associates with Ecopetrol and generates income from electricity, they raise living standards. Having another Guajira is possible through their own communities,” he said.

In relation to the real concern of governments about climate change, the head of state pointed out that “we must have a decarbonized economy, but economic interests prevent it and governments become emergency governments.”





