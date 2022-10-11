Haitian health confirms 16 deaths from cholera in hospitals | News

Report This Content

The Haitian Ministry of Health and Population (MSPP) confirmed on Monday the death from cholera of at least 16 people in hospital centers in the country, while surveillance and study of 224 suspected cases are maintained.

It is worth mentioning that local media are placing the death toll at 25 and the suspected cases at 263, although there is no confirmation of these data from official sources.

In the first nine days of the current month, the MSPP confirmed 32 patients with the disease and 189 people were hospitalized for this condition.

You @MsppOfficiel inform the population that des cas de choléra ont été detectés au Pénitencier National de Port-au-Prince. For the instant, 2 cases confirmed, 39 cases suspected and 9 cases ont été named by the direction d’épidémiologie, des laboratoires et de la recherche. [1/3] pic.twitter.com/44ygznRR2G

— Communication Haiti (@MCHaiti)

October 10, 2022

Likewise, nine inmates perished in the National Penitentiary due to cholera, while another 39 prisoners are suspected of having the disease.

At the beginning of this month, the Haitian Ministry of Health confirmed the new rebound in the disease, after three years without confirming a positive case.

As at that time there was a health crisis after the 2010 earthquake, in this context, Haiti is in a strong economic, political and social crisis, with great insecurity and scarcity.

On that occasion, more than a decade ago, cholera left nearly 10,000 dead and sickened more than 800,000 people.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



