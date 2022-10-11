Mexico eliminates mandatory use of face masks in closed areas | News

Report This Content

The Mexican Ministry of Health reported on Monday that the use of the mask or face mask will not be mandatory in closed spaces as long as there is a distance between people of 1.5 meters, as part of the update of the health security guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The entity detailed through a statement that if there is no distance known as “healthy distance” between those who occupy an interior space, the indication to use the sanitary filter is maintained, which may also be removed if intense physical work is carried out.

“Workplaces where there is a very high exposure to known or suspected sources of SARS-CoV-2, such as health care workers who perform procedures that generate aerosols, should use N95 masks (or its equivalent) , gloves, gown and eye protection”, detailed the document.

Likewise, Mexicans who suffer from an immune disease or are not immunized against Covid-19, are obliged to wear the sanitary mask, which will continue to be mandatory in the means of transport.

The remaining guidelines indicate the performance of health promotion actions, aimed at modifying habits that guarantee the reduction of the risks of contagion among citizens.

From the labor point of view, the indications specify that people should not be forced to undergo laboratory tests to return to their work centers, and vaccination will not be an impediment to performing their duties, although it recognizes that it is the main strategy to prevent the development of severe forms of the disease.

In this sense, employers are recommended to designate a group of people to supervise compliance with the measures that reduce the risks of contagion in the work context.

Together with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Economy, Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) and the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) participated in updating the guidelines.

So far, the Aztec country has reported more than 5.6 million positive cases for Covid-19, since February 28, 2020, it will notify the first positive case.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



