Protests in Haiti leave one dead and will continue all week | News

The Haitian police fired on Monday to disperse the massive demonstrations against the Government in Port-au-Prince, the capital, with a balance of at least one dead, international media reports.

According to reports, thousands of people took to the streets of several Haitian cities to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in addition to protesting against the increase in fuel prices and opposing the intervention of foreign armed forces.

The events were more intense in the communes of Cité Soleil, La Saline and Tiremasse, describe the reports, before stopping the groups in Delmas, where they arrived in transit to Petion Ville.

����Haiti continues to fight: Massive protests throughout the nation against the puppet regime of the United States and Ariel Henry that keeps the population in misery, being one of the poorest countries in the world, and with squads of death in the streets.

— Eduardo (@eduardo88713426)

October 11, 2022

The police repressed the crowd with tear gas and live ammunition, while the population responded with stones.

In addition to Port-au-Prince, protests took place in Gonaïves, in the northwest of the country, and in Cap-Haïtien, in the north, where protesters robbed a bank.

The information reveals new calls from social and political organizations for another general mobilization throughout the week, with the aim of once again impacting the Haitian nation.

����: “Today, food cannot continue to be a luxury, water cannot be a luxury, health, security cannot belong to a small group of people. Security is for everyone. If Haiti is a paradise, it must be a paradise for everyone. If it will be a hell, it will be for everyone ” pic.twitter.com/mh6uLK6pU6

– Jackson Jean (@JacksonteleSUR)

October 11, 2022

For about two months the situation has remained especially tense due to government measures, the humanitarian crisis that the population is experiencing and the violence of the armed gangs that control much of the territory and the economy, analysts agree.

Added to this is the incipient outbreak of cholera that threatens the country and the government’s request for armed intervention to control the situation, something that many consider a violation of the self-determination of the Haitian people and request its revocation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



