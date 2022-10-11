The Total Peace project for Colombia is approved in the first debate | News

The commissions of the Colombian Congress approved on Monday the extension of Law 418, one of the essential elements to develop the “Total Peace” project designed by the president of that country, Gustavo Petro.

Sources from the Colombian Congress explain that the project associated with the so-called Public Order Law modifies, adds and extends the previous text in search of a “true commitment to Total Peace through Human Security” and empowers the national government to establish negotiations of peace with armed groups that have political status.

“In peace processes and in each of their stages, the effective participation of women and civil society, reparation and other rights of victims will be guaranteed,” states one of the articles of the project.

Passed! The TOTAL PEACE Bill passed its first debate in Congress. This means one more victory for the Peace Agreement. Our priority from the Congress of change is the consolidation of complete peace in all the country’s territories. Peace will triumph!

– Sandra Ramírez (@SandraComunes)

October 11, 2022

The same section adds that the ethnic, participatory, gender, environmental, differential approaches and the principle of centrality of the victims will be transversal to the agreements.

Greetings to all today is a day of joy for peace in Colombia to report that we have approved in joint commissions chamber and senate the bill that bets on total peace in Colombia. pic.twitter.com/xLS21Yk5IQ

— Orlando Castillo (@orlandocasti)

October 10, 2022

According to the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, in the project that will now be discussed in the plenary sessions, “a good part of the experiences of the peace processes are collected, which can be very useful to advance Total Peace.”

Likewise, it offers free rein to the formation of peace regions to encourage dialogue and provides powers for President Petro to appoint regional peace commissioners, in charge of negotiating with the community.

The latter, the experts clarify, will not have the power to sign peace agreements.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



