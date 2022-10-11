Honduran journalist killed in an area of ​​the country’s capital | News

Report This Content

Honduran media and organizations that defend freedom of expression denounced on Monday the murder of 23-year-old journalist Edwin Josué Andino in an area north of Tegucigalpa, the country’s capital.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Honduran journalist dies after being shot

According to the non-governmental organization Committee for Free Expression (C-Libre), Edwin Andino was a contributor to the television channel La Tribuna (LTV) and died as a result of a gunshot to the face.

From C-Libre, they indicated that the murderers covered the journalist’s mouth with adhesive tape, “a pattern that has been replicated in Mexico” in crimes against journalists.

The journalist’s father, Melvin Emilio Andino, was also murdered in the criminal act, whose body was found in another area of ​​the Honduran capital.

The Association of Journalists of Honduras also issued a note of mourning in which it regrets the fact against the communicator and demanded that the crime not go unpunished.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Oacnudh) and the Human Rights Commissioner in Honduras, Blanca Izaguirre, condemned the murder of the journalist and asked the State to carry out a prompt and effective investigation.

2/3 The Office urges the authorities to carry out a prompt, exhaustive and independent investigation that includes among its lines of investigation the journalistic work of Mr. Andino Canaca and establishes specific sanctions for those responsible for the case and masterminds

— OHCHR Honduras (@OACNUDHHHN)

October 11, 2022

The Committee for Free Expression indicated that during 2022 at least five journalists have been murdered in Honduras.

Since 2001, Honduras has killed 98 journalists and press workers. More than 90 percent of crimes go unpunished.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

