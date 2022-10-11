Colombian Congress ratifies the Escazú agreement | News

Report This Content

The Colombian congress ratified the Escazú Agreement on Monday in the fourth and final debate after three months of obstacles and impediments, this being the first treaty in Latin America and the Caribbean for the defense of environmentalists.

“Is a reality! With 120 votes in favor, the Escazú Agreement was approved,” the Ministry of Environment reported on Twitter, at the end of a debate in the Lower House in which the agreement was discussed.

Upon learning of the decision of the Congress, the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, congratulated the legislators for having approved the international treaty that seeks to protect the environment and environmentalists.

“What had not been achieved in three years was achieved in 63 days,” celebrated the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhammad, after the approval of Escazú, who considered that “it not only comes to generate a better democratic standard in environmental decisions, but basically it gives political power to the citizens”.

Minister Muhammad pointed out that the implementation of the agreement in the country will start on Tuesday, while the Constitutional Court advances in the ratification of the agreement.

The Ministry of the Environment contemplates five routes for the implementation of the agreement, among which are the accompaniment of environmental defenders and an information system on socio-environmental conflicts.

The Escazú Agreement establishes provisions for the protection of the rights of defenders of nature in Latin America, the region where most of the murders against these activists in the world are concentrated.

In addition to Colombia, the Escazú Agreement has been ratified by Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Guyana, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Uruguay and Chile.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



