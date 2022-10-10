Plebiscite 2022 and digital hyper-segmentation: more dangerous than fake news and bots | Opinion

Report This Content

After each electoral campaign, the importance of social networks as channels of information, connection and even mobilization for millions of people becomes increasingly evident.

If until recently television was the key device for political communication, the one that made it possible to connect with broad audiences and capture their attention, today social networks are added to it. And that is the key word: “attention”. Indeed, every day we witness a real battle to capture the attention of millions, to ensure that their gaze is directed for as many hours as possible to a screen -generally located in the palm of our hands- where an incessant bombardment of messages, advertising and various stories in a variety of formats act as hooks to keep them interested. And nothing better than social networks for that.

Indeed, platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube or WeChat are used regularly by more than 4.7 billion people. More than half of humanity spends so many hours a day concentrating on them that it is no longer possible to categorically sustain a distinction between the virtual and the non-virtual world.

In this framework, an entire attention economy has been developed worldwide that implements the most varied strategies to capture the “digital attention” of users, and that understands that in a context of information overload, this is a crucial variable.

This irruption of platforms and the massive use made of them globally has also altered the dynamics of the political field. And one of the first to make high-impact strategic use of digital tools and big data in a campaign was former US President Barack Obama in 2008. It was the first time that television was displaced by digital platforms to connect with the voters. Since then, universities, research centers, political parties and movements have begun to explore the way in which social networks affect public debate.

From that moment on, it is also common to hear warnings about the risk that certain phenomena of this digital reality have for democracy. The negative role that bots, false accounts, digital violence or fake news can play in campaigns has been publicly denounced.

Recently in Chile, within the framework of the constitutional plebiscite, the debate around these issues was intense and, among others, the systematic use of fake news by the right was denounced. The digital newspaper El Desconcierto, for example, compiled and detected that at least 32 right-wing people systematically spread fake news through various platforms about the new Constitution proposal. To this were added civil society initiatives such as Bot Check Chile (@BorCheckerCL) that attempted to automatically detect the use of bots in the campaign.

The Contexto Factual site (operated as an information check site in the face of so much digital hoax. Our own team (Deep-PUCV) developed a model for classifying hate speech against the Constitutional Convention – known as The Odiometer – which provided online and real-time data about the levels of digital violence against this body in charge of drafting the new constitutional proposal.

There is, however, another edge that is also typical of the interaction between social networks and users that has been little talked about in Chile and that, in my opinion, is the one that implies the greatest danger for the democratic health of a country. I am referring to digital psychometrics and the consequent hyper-segmentation that this enables to carry out personalized campaigns, directed at users in a non-public way. This happens when, thanks to Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, the attention economy meets the data economy.

We have all heard about the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the role that this company played in the Brexit campaign (2016). It was also the first time that digital psychometrics and social networks began to be publicly discussed, in this case, Facebook. From then on we have become aware of how the collection of personal data can be converted, through algorithmic processing, into personalized profiles of each of us that account for our mental characteristics (tastes, habits, customs, values, style of life, etc.) and that allow us to be profiled in a way that strips us psychically before those who have that storage and processing capacity. How did they obtain such intimate data from us that allows us to be psychometrized so precisely?

The answer is tragicomic. We undress ourselves before the big companies with each like or dislike, with each “it makes me angry”, with each emoticon or, since it is the summun for data collectors, with each survey that we answer on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc., no matter how candid and apolitical it may seem.

That explains, for example, that during Donald Trump’s last campaign the most successful of his thousands of ads on Facebook was, by far, the one that seemed the most boring: “Please participate in the official approval rating poll before 11:59 p.m. tonight for your vote to count,” is all it said. However, this boring survey, designed to collect email addresses – and thus to achieve the possibility of establishing direct communication with users – received almost 50 million impressions. It is not surprising then that his campaign spent 16 percent of the 20 million dollars invested in Facebook, in conducting surveys, and almost another 6 percent of that money in “participating in an online contest.”

This collects such precise information that it allows the creation of extremely personalized content promotion campaigns and generates an ever-increasing evolution of algorithmic predictivity. Already in 2016, the Trump team, during the third television debate with Hillary Clinton, took one of the arguments raised on television and, through the use of algorithms, managed to create 175,000 different versions of that message, which were sent massively and, at the same time, hyper-segmented, to each user.

Hyper-segmentation: as precise as it is opaque

The issue of audience segmentation is not new; The mass media have always been used by advertisers to reach broad audiences through them, this happened throughout the 20th century. However, it was fundamentally a macro-segmentation; that is, one that defined the target audience according to broad or medium-range variables, for example, “woman, housewife, over 50 years of age, segment D”, or “young people under 29 years of age, urban, athletes , segment C2”. On the other hand, hyper-segmentation, thanks to the aforementioned digital data processing capabilities, works in a much finer way, using much more precise variables. In turn -and this is a second difference with the ways of the 20th century- the psychometric data is processed to develop predictive algorithms that know how to anticipate the tastes, habits and values ​​of millions of people. Thirdly, it is a silent way of reaching the public with messages, notices or campaigns. Unlike what used to happen before, when we could know and monitor whether it was the advertisement in the newspaper, the radio spot or television advertising, micro-segmentation is so personalized that only the person knows it; in fact, two people can live in the same house, and they will receive different notices, according to their personalities.

Psychometrics, predictivity, personalization, opacity….a dangerous mix that is difficult to audit, due to the barely microscopic traceability left by its digital footprint.

The use of these techniques in Great Britain demonstrated that the algorithmic intelligence put at the service of a campaign that is committed to nano-segmentation and with the appropriate databases (provided by Facebook in the case of Brexit), has the ability to know the voter finely and connect, for example, with the “silent majority”.

Could it be what happened this year in Chile? Four million new voters, unknown to classical electoral intelligence, went to the polls on September 4 due to compulsory voting, and expressed themselves homogeneously and forcefully in one direction: they rejected the constitutional proposal. They kept silent before and also after the victory. Except in the wealthy communes of Santiago, there were no street celebrations almost anywhere else. In my city, Valparaíso, where the Rejection also won, that night was as silent as any Sunday.

There were early warnings that something new was happening. On the one hand, a lot of noise: fake news by the bunch, publication of one survey after another of study centers linked to the right, newspaper headlines generating fear of chaos, a hurricane of columnists defenestrating the new constitutional proposal; and, on the other hand, personal marking of users in the midst of silent digital activity.

Another clear indication was the unprecedented investment in advertising that supporters of the Rejection made on social networks. As the NGO Digital Rights denounced, several of the accounts that invested the most money in political propaganda, all in support of Rejection, are not part of the Electoral Service (Servel) registry and, therefore, strictly speaking violated the regulations (Also Ciper Chile detected that thirty organizations not subject to the control of the Servel, which for the same reason are not obliged to declare the origin of their money, spread content in favor or against the new Constitution in the first weeks of the legal campaign period Almost all of this investment, 97.4 percent, corresponds to initiatives that opposed the constitutional proposal. For my part, on more than one occasion we discussed this issue with my sixth-semester Journalism students at PUCV (Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso) and we found that more than 80 percent of the course had received campaign notice, mainly via Instagram and YouTube, calling for votes r for Rejection.

To this was added an edge not used in Chile until now: the messages via Whatsapp that reached the cell phones of thousands? hundreds of thousands? millions? of Chilean men and women. The National Society of Agriculture, for example, sent segmented messages to the mobile phones of small farmers calling for them to reject the new Constitution. How many farmers were reached with that personalized campaign? how did they get that database that crossed occupation, property and phone number? who passed them?

These are questions that still do not have answers, but they may have them if the Government decides to promote regulation and supervision of this type of campaign. Although experience shows us that, unfortunately, progressive governments react late or with little force, both because regulating this dynamic implies seriously touching right-wing political and business interests, and because their effect is underestimated, due to the silence in which they operate type of campaigns, as stealthy as they are effective.

