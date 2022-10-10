Julia downgrades to a tropical storm and advances through Nicaragua | News

Report This Content

Hurricane Julia hit the coast of the Caribbean Sea in Nicaragua during the first hours of this Sunday, causing material damage, however, no fatalities were recorded.

Center of Hurricane Julia makes landfall in Laguna de Perlas, Nicaragua

Julia reached the Nicaraguan coast with category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale and its 140 km/h winds tore off the roofs of houses, felled trees, threw cables to the ground and left some coastal areas without electricity.

Also, the torrential rains caused flooding in some sectors, according to local press reports.

Since the impact of Julia, communications between the Caribbean coast and the rest of Nicaragua have presented problems, although only minor winds were reported in Managua.

The Vice President of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo, confirmed in conversations with the local media the evacuation of more than 9,000 families, which, she said, have been returning in some cases.

At another time, Murillo said that as long as the weather conditions allow it, the work to restore the electrical service will be restarted, although he added that a lot of damage was observed in the transmission and distribution lines.

He also warned of the dangers arising from the rains and landslides.

According to the National Hurricane Center of the United States, in Miami, (NHC, for its acronym in English) and satellite images at dawn this Sunday, the hurricane was still moving over the forested areas of the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua, and It was 190 kilometers east of Managua.

According to the NHC itself, Julia’s winds extended with hurricane force up to 55 km from the eye, and with tropical storm force up to 185 km from its center, although it is expected to degrade as it travels through the territory.

The meteorological authorities expect the hurricane to maintain its course east, cross the center of Nicaragua, advance over the north of Lake Managua, and emerge as a tropical storm towards the Pacific Ocean in the extreme northwest of the Central American country, near the Gulf of Fonseca, where he would regain his strength.

About noon this Sunday (18H00 UTC) the already tropical storm Julia, presents maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h (decreasing by 15 km/h), with a translation speed of 26 km/h (increased by 2 km/h ) heading west.

The current cyclonic season in the Atlantic Ocean has been active, affecting the entire Caribbean region, from Puerto Rico to Cuba and now the Central American area.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



