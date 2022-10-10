They find two lifeless prisoners in Esmeralda prison in Ecuador | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The National Service for Comprehensive Care for Adults Deprived of Liberty (SNAI) of Ecuador confirmed that the staff of the Esmeraldas prison found the lifeless bodies of two prisoners with obvious signs of suffocation on Saturday morning.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN denounces critical prison situation in Ecuador

The SNAI reported that the deceased were identified as Gari H. and Anthony A., who were in pavilion B of the prison.

These deaths occur on the day that the relatives were going to visit their relatives, who are serving a sentence in that prison. For that reason, the visits were initially suspended, but were later resumed, police said.

The National Police reported that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the deaths, although a local newspaper revealed that the inmates could have lost their lives due to beatings inside their cells, after an altercation that took place at dawn.

Since 2020, nearly 450 inmates have been killed in clashes; This week alone there have been two prison massacres

This week 29 inmates have been killed and 53 have been injured in clashes in the Guayas and Cotopaxi detention centers.

During the last days, 44 prisoners were transferred from the Latacunga Regional Center to the Esmeradas prison, after a confrontation between gangs left 21 dead and 21 wounded.

One of the deceased prisoners was Leandro Norero, alias El Patron, financier of criminal gangs and investigated for money laundering.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report