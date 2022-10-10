Venezuelan government attends emergency created by rains | News

Report This Content

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, indicated this Sunday that his government is attending to the emergency created by the rains, for which he asked his ministerial cabinet, as well as all security agencies, “the maximum deployment for the comprehensive care of the people.” after the rainfall left on the coast of the South American country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuela rejects renewal of UN monitoring mechanism

The president described the situation left by the rainfall as “difficult and painful” and by virtue of this he said he had ordered Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to lead a ministerial team to deal with it.

Just after noon this Sunday, Delcy Rodríguez arrived at Las Tejerías to assess the damage left by the heavy rains that occurred in the Santiago Mariño municipality of Aragua state.

Faced with the difficult and painful situation caused by the heavy rains in Las Tejerías, I ordered the Vice President @delcyrodriguezv, to the Social Cabinet and to all the security organisms, the maximum deployment for the integral attention of the people. They are not alone! pic.twitter.com/LlKNaUQC1Z

– Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

October 9, 2022

The vice president toured some of the affected areas, according to local television reports, which until now had not reported on the damage caused by the landslide.

By instructions of our CJ @NicolasMadurothe Strategic Operational Command #FANB has deployed men, forces and means of health, communications, search and removal, etc., in the place of damage, in coordination with other citizen security bodies.

– Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino)

October 9, 2022

The vice president was accompanied by the governor of Aragua, Karina Carpio, and the mayor of the jurisdiction, Pedro Hernández.

The Minister of the Interior, Remigio Ceballos, recalled that the new trough developed yesterday came to further reinforce the rainy conditions in much of the country.

In that sense, he said that his portfolio is “attending to and monitoring emergencies due to the heavy rains recorded.”

Yesterday a trough formed rapidly north of Venezuela, over the Caribbean; further reinforcing the rainy conditions in much of the country. In the morning cloudiness prevails with rains; We are attending and monitoring emergencies due to the heavy rains recorded pic.twitter.com/eY4ZUXCcDK

– @FuerzaDinamica Remigio Ceballos Ichaso (@CeballosIchaso1)

October 9, 2022

For his part, the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino, confirmed that “on the instructions of our Commander in Chief, Nicolás Maduro, the Strategic Operational Command has deployed men, forces and means of health, communications, search and removal, etc., in the place of the damages, in coordination with other citizen security bodies.”

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (Inameh), of Venezuela, had predicted for this Sunday, cloudiness with rains and electrical discharges in a large part of the country.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

