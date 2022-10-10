Indigenous leaders examine strategies of struggle in Guatemala | Blog

Report This Content

Leaders, authorities and representatives of indigenous communities from nearly ten Latin American and Caribbean countries participate in Guatemala in the Third Continental Meeting of Abya Yala Women, which will end on October 12.

The appointment addresses current challenges of indigenous women. Among its most important issues stand out the devastation of the territories, the impact of climate change and the criminalization of the defenders of the Earth by the State and private companies.

In addition, other issues that affect women in indigenous communities, such as racism and patriarchal violence, are examined.

On the morning of this Sunday, the spiritual opening ceremony of the summit was held and then its inauguration.

According to the program of the meeting, this Saturday the working commissions of the summit met while international and local delegations arrived in Guatemala City.

One of the organizers of the meeting, the indigenous leader and director of the National Commission of Widows of Guatemala (Conavigua), Rosalina Tuyuc, announced that it is planned to gather around 500 delegates in order to contribute to the construction of a planet multinational.

According to other groups that organize the meeting, the meeting seeks to generate formulas of unity in the face of the challenges of the communities and women of the original peoples.

Deputy Vicenta Gerónimo is at the III International Summit of Indigenous Women of Abya Yala.

This space seeks to analyze denouncing violence against indigenous women defenders for its elimination. pic.twitter.com/GctaYG8DEf

— Guatemalan Federation of Radio Schools (@crfger)

October 9, 2022

The Guatemalan deputy and representative of the Movement for the Liberation of the Peoples, Vicenta Gerónimo, said that the purpose of meetings like this is to promote structural changes in her country and other nations.

He argued that the State and the laws are conceived according to the interest of the power elites and not of the peoples, the communities or the impoverished sectors.

He stressed that in addition to seeking good living, the struggle of the popular sectors at the national level must focus on building a State that is not racist, sexist, exclusive and patriarchal.

This Sunday, spokeswomen for the movements participating in the meeting called on indigenous women and organizations to join the mobilization on October 12, the occasion on which the “Day of Black, Indigenous and Popular Resistance” will be celebrated.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



