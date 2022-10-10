Nicaraguan government issues red alert after Julia passes | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Government of Nicaragua declared this Sunday a state of red alert throughout the national territory due to the persistent rains that accompany tropical storm Julia, a situation that caused the overflow of several rivers in that Central American country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Julia downgrades to a tropical storm and advances through Nicaragua

In a statement addressed to the population and the institutions that make up the National System for Disaster Prevention, Mitigation and Attention (Sinapred), the Executive headed by President Daniel Ortega Saavedra explained that in some parts of the country they fell during the last 12 hours accumulated more than 100 mm of rain.

He added that this situation caused the overflow of many rivers, which will add more damage to what Julia has already caused “in the social infrastructure, housing, roads and communications in the Autonomous Region of the South Caribbean, Central Zelaya, Chontales and Boaco.”

For these reasons, the text recommended “extreme protection measures and mechanisms for the population during and after the transit of the event.”

In addition, local authorities were urged to execute contingency plans and take the necessary measures, including those of an extraordinary nature, to attend to the affected population within their jurisdiction.

On the other hand, said authorities were instructed to implement search, rescue and rescue actions for the affected population, transfer to safe places, medical assistance, damage assessment and other pertinent provisions in order to preserve the life and property of the population and the state.

Among other recommendations, the population was asked to remain calm and carefully follow the information and recommendations from Sinapred and its territorial structures.

At 4:00 p.m. local time, the center of Tropical Storm Julia was estimated to be 35 km north-northwest of Managua (capital). It continued to move west at a rate of 26 km/h and its maximum winds reached speeds of 95 km/h.

Until that moment, no fatalities had been reported, according to statements by the national vice president, Rosario Murillo.

In order to protect girls, boys, adolescents and young people, the Ministry of Education suspended this Sunday the classes corresponding to Monday in all public and private schools in the country. The universities did the same.

Julia is expected to leave the Pacific Ocean in the next few hours and advance as a tropical storm towards the coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala. The authorities warn that although the rains will gradually decrease, Julia’s circulation will maintain a component of winds heading west towards Nicaraguan territory, for which it is forecast that rainfall will continue in the Pacific and Central regions of the country.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report