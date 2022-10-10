ALBA-TCP Nations show solidarity with Venezuela after landslide | News

Report This Content

Nations that make up the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) expressed their solidarity in recent hours with the people and the Government of Venezuela after the damage caused by the rains and overflows in the Las Tejerías community, Santos Michelena municipality, Aragua state (north), as a result of which 22 people have been reported dead and 52 disappeared.

Venezuela decrees national mourning for victims of landslide in Las Tejerías, Aragua

In a letter sent to President Nicolás Maduro, the Nicaraguan president, Commander Daniel Ortega Saavedra, expressed that with great sadness and much love he learned of the tragedy, caused by what he called the climate madness that is affecting numerous countries globally.

He stated that Nicaragua shares with deep brotherhood the pain of every Venezuelan, in particular those families who lost their loved ones, and that the natural disaster not only awakened solidarity, but also the union between both peoples.

The letter is also signed by the Nicaraguan vice president, compañera Rosario Murillo Zambrana.

Through the social network Twitter, the executive secretary of ALBA-TCP, Sacha Llorenti, expressed his greatest solidarity with the people of Venezuela and President Maduro and conveyed his condolences “before the sensitive loss of life as a result of the large-scale landslide that occurred in Las Tejerias, state of Aragua”.

The Executive Secretary of the @ALBATCP expresses its greatest solidarity with the people of Venezuela and its President @NicolasMaduroand sends its heartfelt condolences to the sensitive loss of life as a result of the large-scale landslide that occurred in Las Tejerias, State of Aragua.

— Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti)

October 10, 2022

On behalf of the Cuban people and Government, the Foreign Minister of the Caribbean nation, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, conveyed his “deep sorrow and solidarity with the brother Venezuelan people and Government for the loss of human lives and damage due to heavy rains and floods. of the last days.” He also extended condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.

Since #Cuba We express deep sorrow and solidarity with the brother Venezuelan people and government for the loss of human lives and damage caused by the heavy rains and floods of recent days.

These condolences are extended to the families and relatives of the victims pic.twitter.com/S54fzjNDcm

– Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP)

October 7, 2022

For his part, the Bolivian Foreign Minister, Rogelio Mayta, conveyed the solidarity and condolences of the Bolivian Government and people “to the families of the Venezuelan brothers who lost their loved ones and to those who disappeared in Las Tejerias, Aragua State (north ), due to the large-scale landslide caused by stormy rains on the night of Saturday, October 8.

(1/2) The @MRE_Bolivia On behalf of the Bolivian Government and people, he conveys his condolences to the families of the Venezuelan brothers who lost their loved ones and to those who disappeared in Las Tejerias, State of Aragua (north), due to the large-scale landslide pic.twitter.com/HzmTykdtdD

– Bolivian Foreign Ministry (@MRE_Bolivia)

October 10, 2022

The intense rains registered in the area of ​​Las Tejerías caused the overflow of five streams on Saturday night and the consequent slide of water and solid material on residential areas.

In addition to the human victims, significant material losses are reported in homes, establishments and crops, among others. The Bolivarian Government decreed this Sunday three days of national mourning.

On the other hand, the decree of a Disaster and Natural Catastrophe Zone was issued for the area, and numerous health, communications and other forces and means were mobilized to attend to the emergency.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



