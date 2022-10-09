Haitian government authorizes foreign military intervention | News

Report This Content

The Haitian government authorized Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Friday to request the intervention of a foreign military force to deal with the gangs that have increased the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Opposition party rejects possible military intervention in Haiti

According to the decree published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Haiti, Le Moniteur, the Council of Ministers authorized the prime minister to request the presence of a specialized armed force in the country.

The purpose of the foreign military intervention would be to stop, throughout the Caribbean country, the humanitarian crisis caused, among other reasons, by the insecurity derived from the actions of the gangs and their sponsors.

The resolution also justifies the military intervention due to the risk of a humanitarian crisis of great proportions, after the reappearance of cholera that has already left at least seven dead in Haiti.

Likewise, it is argued that the foreign military presence would help resume the distribution of fuel and drinking water throughout the country, reactivate hospitals, restart economic activities, the movement of people and goods, and reopen schools.

The resolution and all the signatory ministers.

By text, Prime Minister Ariel Henry is authorized to request the intervention of a specialized armed force in Haiti pic.twitter.com/o10ZW2R5EX

— Frantz Duval (@Frantzduval)

October 7, 2022

The request for military assistance was requested after consecutive weeks of protests in Haiti, which have worsened due to the increase in prices and the resurgence of violence in the streets at the hands of gangs.

They reject foreign military presence

The resolution on the military intervention has generated criticism among organizations and personalities who consider that the sovereignty of the Caribbean country is at stake.

Former senator and leader of the Pitit Dessalines party, Moïse Jean Charles, pointed out that Prime Minister Ariel Henry does not have the authority or legitimacy to request a foreign military presence.

SOUVRÈNTE N MENASE…ANN LEVE KANPE!

Dapre jounal Le Monitè, yon konsèy dè minis siyen pou entèvansyon fòs militè sou tè Libète a.

PM de facto ak tout minis li yo, pa gen ni otorite, ni lejitimite pou angaje peyi a.

Nou deklare dokiman sa a nil e li pa konsène pèp Ayisyen.

— Dr. Moïse Jean Charles (@SenateurMoise)

October 8, 2022

For its part, the Organization of the People in Struggle party expressed its disagreement with the entry of foreign military forces and reiterated that the country needs support so that the National Police can carry out its work.

From 2004 to 2017, the United Nations deployed its blue helmets in Haiti after the coup d’état against then-president Jean Bertrand Aristide.

For many social and political organizations, the occupation was a failure due to reports of rape, introduction of cholera, in addition to not achieving the objectives of pacifying the country, they assured.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



