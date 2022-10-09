Second Humanitarian Summit for Peace ends in Colombia | News

Report This Content

More than 200 social leaders, representatives from 14 regions, met this Friday in Bogotá, Colombia at the second Humanitarian Summit to find solutions to the armed conflict and violence in the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombia celebrates second Humanitarian Summit with the support of the Church

For its part, the Colombian Ministry of Culture highlighted that at the second Humanitarian Summit there was “a call for a ceasefire and de-escalation of the conflict for peace, respect for life, freedom, integrity, and dignity of the population. civilians in the territories.

The senator of Colombia, Iván Cepeda declared that it is a question of delimiting and ending the dynamics of violence, armed conflict and the siege of the populations in the territories. The government has proposed a multilateral ceasefire, he said.

Similarly, former Colombian President Ernesto Samper Pizano specified in the space that there are several differences in the process of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – People’s Army (FARC-EP) and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Samper pointed out that one of them is the territory. “Peace must be relaunched from the territories,” he said while also delimiting the issue of “humanization and the protection of physical integrity.”

The demand for a humanitarian agenda, so that the conflict in the territories is de-escalated and that the armed groups heed this call, are the requests made at the humanitarian summit taking place in Bogotá, Colombia. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/s8XcrEky0c

– Hernán Tobar (@TobarteleSUR)

October 7, 2022

In this sense, the United Nations Organization for Colombia highlighted that “the greatest value of the humanitarian summit is the presence of communities affected by violence and conflict. La Paz must be built with the equal participation of communities and women. We have to hear and see them in all the dialogues”.

The organization also stressed that it is “important to reorient the action of the State and the Public Force in the territories towards the protection of communities and their rights -including economic, social and cultural rights-, and consolidate the rule of law.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



