What messages did Che Guevara leave to young people? | News

55 years after the physical departure of the doctor, journalist, politician and revolutionary leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara de la Serna, his mark remains indelible in the world, mainly in the young revolutionaries of Latin America.

Che was assassinated on October 8, 1967, in Bolivia when he was trying to organize a revolution in the South American country, similar to the one carried out in Cuba and that put an end to the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.

The revolutionary leader considered that young people should “be the example where older men and women who have lost some youthful enthusiasm, who have lost some faith in life, can look at.”

October 8, 1967- October 8, 2022,

55 years since the assassination of Ernesto Che Guevara.

The story of a life that embodies the commitment of the youth of Latin America in the struggle for a decent life for all in an era of dictatorships and narrowing of democracy pic.twitter.com/vdNl0pvtPM

– Carlos Medina G (@CarlosMedinaG1)

October 7, 2022

During his speech on the 2nd anniversary of the integration of the Cuban youth movement, on October 20, 1962, the Argentine leader emphasized that they are the ones who must be examples for society and in the construction of the future.

Let’s review some of the most influential and prominent messages from this world revolutionary.

education for the future

In addition, he stated that the Union of Young Communists, founded by the revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, should be defined by the word vanguard, stating that they should be “the first to work, the first to study, the first to defend the country”.

The leader recalled the importance of young people being educated and trained for work, so that they can move their country forward and have greater human contact with the population.

“The form of education in which work loses the category of obsession that it has in the capitalist world and becomes a pleasant social duty that is carried out with joy, which is carried out to the sound of revolutionary catos in the midst of the most fraternal camaraderie “.

Commitment to work

Che urged the youth to commit themselves to organized work for the construction of a future “in which work will be the highest dignity of man,” which becomes a duty that satisfies compliance.

“The work will be creative to the maximum and the world should be interested in your work and that of others, in the advancement of society day by day,” he reiterated at the time.

sacrificial spirit

“A spirit of sacrifice not only for the heroic days, but for all times. Sacrifice yourself to help your comrade in small tasks so that he can do his job (…) so that he can improve in any way,” said the revolutionary leader.

Likewise, he trusted the new generations that would continue with the legacy left, mainly in Cuba, and affirmed that he placed “our hope in the youth and we prepare them to take the flag from our hands.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



