Attack against social leader in Barrancabermeja, Colombia | News

The Police Department of Magdalena Medio, in Colombia, reported this Saturday that the social leader Milton Andrés Ardila Guiza, mayor and community leader of Barrancabermeja, was the victim of an attack while buying food products in an establishment in commune five of the oil port.

According to the police authority, the social leader of Barrancabermeja managed to flee the attack to take refuge in his home when he was attacked by armed men.

In a statement, the police confirmed that since 2021 this social leader received five threats and had a protection scheme from the National Protection Unit.

The social leader of Barrancabermeja, Milton Andrés Ardila, suffered a hit on his way to his home. @policiademam confirmed that the community leader was not injured and his security will be reinforced after receiving constant threats #VoicesandSounds pic.twitter.com/3F6JsQJfyY

October 7, 2022

“Surveillance quadrants were implemented at different points in commune five, where the events occurred,” the entity specified.

It is worth specifying that, just a month ago, his security scheme was withdrawn by the National Protection Unit (UNP), for which a route was activated to carry out investigations of the events and find those responsible. .

Likewise, it should be noted that the police forces had activated Unified Command Posts in communes three and five, due to the increase in reports of criminal groups that have attacked the population of this locality, in Barrancabermeja, with firearms.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



