They denounce the murder of two other social leaders in Colombia | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz), of Colombia, reported this Saturday of the murder of two other social leaders, with which there are already 139 who have been violently deprived of life in that South American country during 2022.

Armed strangers shot at close range Nancer Barrera Herrera, who was serving as president of the Community Action Board (JAC) in the Cerro Negro village, municipality of Baraya, department of Huila (southwest). The incident occurred on September 12, when the social leader was on his farm. The gunmen also killed farmer Carlos Andrés Arias Rodríguez.

Two weeks later, on September 26, the murder of Jesús Alberto Bautista, who presided over the JAC in the truth, Agüita Alta, municipality of Muzo, Boyacá (northeast), occurred.

After their violent deaths, there have been 1,366 social leaders killed since the signing of the Peace Agreement, at the end of 2016, to date.

The bodies of Barrera Herrera and Arias Rodríguez were found by the side of the road in a rural area of ​​the aforementioned municipality.

In an early warning about the situation of violence in Baraya, the Ombudsman’s Office pointed out that there the community leadership is at risk due to its work of denouncing and claiming rights.

The entity also specified that in this region of Huila the actions of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP) are reported.

As for Jesús Alberto Bautista, his body was found with several bullet wounds and so far details about the causes of his death and those allegedly responsible are unknown, although the presence of illegal armed structures is reported in the area.

In another early warning, the Ombudsman’s Office assured that social leaders represent one of the social sectors most affected by violence, especially in territories with the presence of illegal armed groups.

The Ombudsman drew attention to the fact that among “the most recurrent effects they suffer are threats, homicide, intimidation, persecution, gender-based violence, forced displacement, pressure under duress, and stigmatization.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



