President of Cuba highlights the figure of Ernesto Che Guevara | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, highlighted this Saturday the validity of the example of the Cuban-Argentine revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara, 55 years after his assassination in La Higuera, Bolivia.

CMIO.org in sequence:

What messages did Che Guevara leave to young people?

During the commemorative act to date, whose venue was the city of Santa Clara, a city in central Cuba that Che liberated at the head of a guerrilla column, the head of state recalled that 55 years ago, by mandate of the US empire, Commander Guevara was assassinated in a little school in La Higuera.

He added that it was a futile attempt to quell the rebellion and that his assassins only managed to infinitely multiply the legacy of the Heroic Guerrilla Fighter.

“If a paradigm is needed, if a model is needed, if an example to imitate is needed to reach these lofty goals, men like Che are essential, men and women who imitate him, who are like him, who think like the.” pic.twitter.com/XnqiUeqYO4

– Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

October 8, 2022

“Today we wake up together with the Cuban youth, in Santa Clara, the city of Cuba where Che lives, there he is, with his vanguard detachment, to give us encouragement in the unstoppable march towards victory,” said the leader.

It is worth remembering that Commander Ernesto Che Guevara was captured on October 8, 1967 while fighting. On orders from the US Government (particularly the Central Intelligence Agency, CIA), the Bolivian Army secretly executed him on October 9 and for many years hid the place where he and several of his friends were buried. fighting comrades.

It was not until November 21, 1995 that the whereabouts of the body became known, when retired General Mario Vargas Salinas declared to the press that Che had been buried under the runway of the old Vallegrande airport in Bolivia.

Currently, Che’s remains rest in a mausoleum at the entrance to the city of Santa Clara, a site that has become a place of worship for admirers of the figure of the legendary guerrilla.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report