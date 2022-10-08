Human stampede and repression leaves one dead in Argentine soccer | News

Report This Content

An Argentine soccer match between Boca Juniors, which was taking place in La Plata against the Gimnasia team, was suspended after 9 minutes due to serious incidents outside the stadium, including the death of a fan, after the Buenos Aires Police Aires repressed those attending the meeting.

The tear gas launched by the Police of the province of Buenos Aires in the vicinity of the stadium entered the field of play and affected several players, members of the coaching staff and the public itself, who panicked.

A 57-year-old fan of the Gymnastics and Fencing team died of cardiac arrest amid the repression of the Buenos Aires Police, while a hundred wounded were also reported.

We regret the death of Carlos “Lolo” Regueiro, a Gimnasia fan who lost his life after the incidents that occurred outside the stadium. Our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. We repudiate these facts and make a profound call for reflection.

– Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial)

October 7, 2022

In the midst of the clashes that the Police of the Province of Buenos Aires caused with supporters after beating a minor, Regueiro decompensated and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, but died on the mobile before reaching his destination.

According to the person in charge of Security of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni, the “responsibility for what happened is all of the organizing club of the show”, and tried to separate the Police from the actions during the operation.

The provincial government headed by Axel Kicillof acknowledged that the operation carried out on Thursday night “was not capable of providing security to those who attended” and indicated that the police chief who was in charge was ordered to be removed.

��POINT BLANK

❗️The moment when a police officer looks at the camera and deliberately shoots the TycSports cameraman.

The same thing happened against the Gimnasia fans.

��‍♂️����‍♀️Shameful actions of the Boanerense police in the match vs. #Mouth

��

pic.twitter.com/zxLbWTD1Zq

– Argentine Soccer League ✪ (@LAF_Mundial)

October 7, 2022

A statement from the government body states that “The Governor instructed the Minister of Security so that the Head of the Operation is immediately removed and that all the elements are made available to the prosecutor who is intervening. We are going to respect the actions of Justice to that the responsibilities of the events that occurred be determined and we will be strict with the sanctions of those who have not fulfilled their duty”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



