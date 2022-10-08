Puerto Rico keeps 67 schools closed after Hurricane Fiona | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Department of Education of Puerto Rico specified this Thursday that at least 67 public schools have not started the school year due to the lack of basic services after the passage of Hurricane Fiona, fulfilling the past after more than two weeks of its passage through the caribbean island

CMIO.org in sequence:

Puerto Rico records first death from leptospirosis after Fiona

According to the authority, of a total of 844 educational centers, only 777 have resumed classes, since they had electricity and drinking water on campus.

It is worth noting that the entity did not specify if any of those still closed schools teaches remotely, in which regions they are located, nor did it offer updated figures on the facilities closed until Wednesday, October 5.

To date, 98% of open schools have been reached (824 schools). The remaining 19 have begun conditioning work to open soon. We are working so that all our students and teachers can return to the classroom. pic.twitter.com/LtBN7oQIDg

— Department of Education (@EDUCACIONPR)

October 6, 2022

However, the spokesman for Education, Alexis Ramos, reported that the school most affected by Hurricane Fiona continues to be Luis M. Santiago, in Toa Baja.

Likewise, the spokeswoman and president of the school council of the Elvira M. Colón Negrón High School, Ivelisse Dilán, on Monday tried to resume educational services with the support of an electric generator but the equipment collapsed.

The Secretary @werepairs visited the Benjamin Harrison School to inspect the campus that has 17 occupational programs. She shared with the students who were happy with the visit. pic.twitter.com/Icdzr9FCLX

— Department of Education (@EDUCACIONPR)

October 5, 2022

“In my school, we have had two days with power outages, that you cannot turn on the air, or fans, or the equipment because they are damaged, you have to send the students home because the heat wave is intense,” he asserted. the president of the National Union of Educators and Education Workers, Liza Fournier.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report