The Caribbean and Central America alert to the passage of a tropical storm | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Authorities from the Caribbean and Central America warned this Friday about the evolution of the current tropical storm Julia of the season that could become a category one hurricane during the course of this weekend.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Panama declares green alert before approaching tropical depression

The Colombian Ministry of the Environment ordered the local governments near the Caribbean coast to activate the respective emergency committees due to the imminence of the meteorological system that will affect the San Andrés region between Saturday and Sunday.

For its part, the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Response of Costa Rica raised the alert status for rains due to the possible increase in rainfall that could occur due to the indirect influence of the phenomenon’s transit.

In turn, the Nicaraguan Institute of Territorial Studies (INETER), issued an alert “before the entry of tropical storm number 14 that will mainly affect the area from Bilwi to Cabo Gracias a Dios, in Honduras, in the North Caribbean.”

The tropical storm is located 175 kilometers north of Colombia, traveling at 29 kilometers per hour in a westerly direction with sustained winds of 65 kilometers and its path could reach Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Belize and Mexico.

ATTENTION!

Tropical depression 13 has already become a tropical storm �� its name is Julia, it has sustained winds of 65 km/h with stronger gusts, it will be a hurricane in the next few hours, the phenomenon continues to move directly to Nicaragua and Honduras. precautions pic.twitter.com/ZZ0ykJlfKO

– Cesar Quintanilla (@cquintanilla3)

October 7, 2022

The corresponding authorities have called on citizens to stay informed through official information channels and to take preventive measures in order not to regret human and material losses.

The United States National Hurricane Center warned that as a result of Julia’s passage, Central American nations will receive around 15 inches of rainfall that could cause flooding and landslides.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report