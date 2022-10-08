UN denounces critical prison situation in Ecuador | News

Report This Content

The Subcommittee for the Prevention of Torture of the United Nations Organization denounced this Friday the critical situation of the prison system in Ecuador, pointing out that they are a recurring scene of disturbances and alleged violations of human rights.

At least 13 dead in prison riot in Guayaquil, Ecuador

According to the representative of the office in the South American country, María Luisa Romero, detainees suffer a state of tension and constant fear in prisons lacking essential services and basic resources.

He also added that during his last visit to the country, he was in nine penitentiary centers, and after analyzing the disastrous conditions of each one, he suggested that the current government of Guillermo Lasso adopt new measures to face the situation, emphasizing that 16 victims were reported that same week. deadly in prisons.

It is worth mentioning that since his arrival, the Lasso chief of state, Guillermo Lasso, has promised to review the prison system, for example through an unprecedented census to find out exactly how many people are housed in a network that is especially troublesome in those known as mega-prisons.

“Some spaces in these prisons are self-managed by detainees who are members of criminal organizations,” the entity specified.

It should be noted that last Wednesday, October 6, 13 deaths and 23 injuries were recorded as a result of a confrontation between internal gangs at the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

