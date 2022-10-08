Bolivian President warns of destabilization attempts | News

Report This Content

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, warned this Friday about new destabilization attempts against his government and the country’s democracy by the right wing that carried out the coup d’état in 2019, and urged workers to be alert.

State of emergency declared for conspiracy in Bolivia

During his speech at the event for the 71st anniversary of the General Confederation of Factory Workers of Bolivia, the president said that there are sectors of the right that use democracy while it serves their interests, and when that does not happen, they use anti-democratic mechanisms to occupy power.

“There are people in Bolivia who have never liked our Plurinational State, the inclusion of many sectors. When democracy is not useful to them, they begin to question it and use other non-democratic mechanisms to seize power, and the working class must be very attentive to this,” he assured.

Arce also recalled that this was already experienced in Bolivia in 2019 with the coup d’état against then president Evo Morales, and emphasized that “we are sure that no factory, miner, worker is willing to repeat that sad history of the country.”

We participate in the anniversary of the glorious General Confederation of Factory Workers of #Bolivia. We ratify our commitment to continue fighting for the working class until we consolidate the dream of building a fairer country with more opportunities.

Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/k6ZmVxrqfY

– Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

October 7, 2022

Likewise, he stressed that the right-wing governments have never been interested in the industrialization of Bolivia, nor in the improvement of the quality of life of the citizens, nor in the growth of the manufacturing sector, so as not to implement policies of labor benefit in favor of the majorities, under the protection of the General Labor Law.

“It is very important to understand, therefore, that when the country did not industrialize it was not by chance, not because there was no money or the desire to do so, but because there was also the objective of stopping, curbing a confederation of manufacturers that by course it was going to grow and it was going to become one of the main forces as it happens in any country that has industry where the labor sector, the manufacturing sector”, he maintained.

Arce stated that his government will continue to develop the industrialization process in order to build a more consolidated economy that takes advantage of natural resources and agricultural production.

President Luis Arce denounced renewed attempts to destabilize the right that carried out the November 2019 coup. He called, on the anniversary of the Confederation of Factory Workers, to defend democracy and the government. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/rLI6dsbjSy

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

October 7, 2022

“Therefore our commitment to continue working for the working class, to carry out what we have always dreamed of since we were young, a fairer, more egalitarian country, with greater opportunities for all, that is how we dream of the country and we are committed to doing it,” he added. after asking for the unity of all Bolivians.

After the words of the head of state, the executive secretary of the Bolivian factory workers, Mario Segundo Quispe, sent a message of support to the Government, in defense of democracy and the natural resources that belong to the people.

“We are once again sending a message to the opponents on the right that we are not going to allow what they are trying to do, we are going to defend our president, Arce Catacora, who has been democratically elected,” declared the union leader.





