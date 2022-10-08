They denounce the murder of another social leader in Cauca, Colombia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) of Colombia denounced the murder of another social leader, this time in the municipality of Santander de Quilichao, in the department of Cauca (southwest).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Councilman murdered in the Colombian department of Magdalena

The victim was identified as Edinson Murillo Ararat, who was a member of the Cimarrona Guard and a member of the Cuenca Community Council, in the north of the Cauca department, Indepaz reported on Thursday.

The institute specified that Murillo was traveling along with his escort, Yeifer Medina Chivatá, on a motorcycle when they were attacked by two men with firearms in the Taminango village.

��Edinson Murillo Ararat

�� Date: 06/10/22

�� Place: Santander de Quilichao, Cauca

Edinson Murillo Ararat was a recognized social leader, member of the Cimarrona Guard, who was part of the Cuenca Community Council located in the north of the department of Cauca. pic.twitter.com/jpd4pWkaF4

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

October 7, 2022

According to figures from Indepaz, with this fact 137 social leaders have been assassinated in Colombia so far in 2022, and 1,364 since the signing of the Peace Agreements in 2016.

For its part, the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office specified this Friday that the Special Investigation Unit, in coordination with the Cauca Section, “highlighted a specialized team to carry out urgent acts for the murder of social leader Edinson Murillo Ararat and a protection man, in events recorded in Santander de Quilichao”.

In turn, the Ombudsman’s Office called on the authorities to protect the leaders and human rights defenders that they find in the northern Cauca region.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report