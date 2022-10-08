Latin America

They denounce the murder of another social leader in Cauca, Colombia | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) of Colombia denounced the murder of another social leader, this time in the municipality of Santander de Quilichao, in the department of Cauca (southwest).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Councilman murdered in the Colombian department of Magdalena

The victim was identified as Edinson Murillo Ararat, who was a member of the Cimarrona Guard and a member of the Cuenca Community Council, in the north of the Cauca department, Indepaz reported on Thursday.

The institute specified that Murillo was traveling along with his escort, Yeifer Medina Chivatá, on a motorcycle when they were attacked by two men with firearms in the Taminango village.

��Edinson Murillo Ararat
�� Date: 06/10/22
�� Place: Santander de Quilichao, Cauca

Edinson Murillo Ararat was a recognized social leader, member of the Cimarrona Guard, who was part of the Cuenca Community Council located in the north of the department of Cauca. pic.twitter.com/jpd4pWkaF4

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)
October 7, 2022

According to figures from Indepaz, with this fact 137 social leaders have been assassinated in Colombia so far in 2022, and 1,364 since the signing of the Peace Agreements in 2016.

For its part, the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office specified this Friday that the Special Investigation Unit, in coordination with the Cauca Section, “highlighted a specialized team to carry out urgent acts for the murder of social leader Edinson Murillo Ararat and a protection man, in events recorded in Santander de Quilichao”.

In turn, the Ombudsman’s Office called on the authorities to protect the leaders and human rights defenders that they find in the northern Cauca region.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

President of Cuba highlights the figure of Ernesto Che Guevara | News

12 mins ago

Human stampede and repression leaves one dead in Argentine soccer | News

19 hours ago

Puerto Rico keeps 67 schools closed after Hurricane Fiona | News

20 hours ago

The Caribbean and Central America alert to the passage of a tropical storm | News

22 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.