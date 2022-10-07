Raquel Buenrostro appointed as Secretary of Economy in Mexico | News

Report This Content

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported this Friday on the appointment of Raquel Buenrostro as the country’s new Secretary of Economy, after the resignation of Tatiana Clouthier.

“I want to inform you that I have already made the decision to appoint Raquel Buenrostro as Secretary of Economy, who now works as director of the Tax Administration System (SAT),” the president declared in his usual morning.

López Obrador highlighted that Buenrostro has had a good performance and affirmed that “what counts are the facts and she is an exemplary public servant, we have all the confidence in her and she is going to be the next Secretary of the Economy.”

Buenrostro has a degree in Mathematics from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (Unam), a master’s degree in Economics from El Colegio de México (Colmex) and has held various public positions.

On the other hand, regarding Clouthier’s decision, the president explained that “I received a letter from Tatiana informing me that she wishes to withdraw from the Government, but not from the fight for the transformation of the country and we respect her decision.”

“We insisted that she stay, but she is a woman with convictions, with criteria, and she has made this decision to leave the Ministry of Economy. We wanted to do it here to thank you very much for her contribution and her support. She can’t go out the back door. We are going to feel her absence, ”López Obrador assured.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



