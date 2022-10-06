They deliver titles to indigenous reservations in Colombia | News

The National Land Agency, dependent on the Government of Colombia, delivered on Wednesday 10 titles for the constitution and/or expansion of indigenous reservations equivalent to 297,482 hectares.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuela and Colombia strengthen trade relations

These properties were granted to communities located in the departments of Antioquia, Amazonas, Caquetá, Cauca, Córdoba, Putumayo, Huila, Risaralda, Tolima and Vichada.

The director of Ethnic Affairs of the National Land Agency, Juan Camilo Cabezas, said that “the important thing is that the titles are in your hands.”

Cabezas assured that “this is an effort of many entities. Today we see the answer in a title, but believe me that the work of defending these consensuses is a process that deserves everyone’s recognition.”

For the National Land Agency, Gerardo Vega assured that “the process has been long and tortuous, but it is because there has not been enough will to recognize that other people who have not been here for a long time have equal rights.”

Vega pointed out that everyone has the right to associate and claim for their demands. “There is still no equality in the treatment of Colombians and it is generally seen in associations, but not in the communities and peasants.”

In this sense, he explained that although many people argue that the indigenous and black communities have a third of the total hectares of Colombia, equivalent to more than 114,000 hectares, only 2.8 percent of the almost 34 million hectares of these populations They are suitable for planting.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source