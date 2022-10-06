Puerto Rico’s disaster is political | Opinion

Five (5) years have passed since the devastating category five Hurricane Maria, which destroyed and/or weakened practically the entire electrical system of Puerto Rico and its economic infrastructure, but nothing has changed.

The recent blow of Hurricane Fiona, another natural disaster of a lesser category, with an unprecedented amount of water, confirmed that the necessary strategic change to renewable energy was not rebuilt, nor was it advanced. Rather, Fiona once again exposed the ineffectiveness and inefficiency of the government, in the planning and transformation that the country needs, but above all the moral rottenness of the current colonial government.

Billions of dollars have been allocated to the reconstruction and implementation of renewable energy by the US imperial power, aware of the current state of impoverishment of its classical colony. However, the magnitude of the public corruption of the neoliberal governments has deepened, since said aid has gone to “the friends of the soul”, through fraudulent contracts.

In the last decade alone, more than 500 officials, linked to these retrograde forces, were convicted and sentenced for their crimes of corruption, in the very courts of justice imposed by the USA in Puerto Rico. These include several senior executives of the US agency FEMA, in charge of distributing the funds, as well as political leaders, legislators and mayors of dozens of municipalities.

Meanwhile, the US Dictatorial Board, imposed by Obama in 2016, maintains its policy of austerity for all public services and appropriates a large part of federal funds, so that Wall Street bondholders can collect their royalties. It is about “the goats watching over the lettuce”, for the benefit of the great American foreign capital.

The immediate effect has been the impoverishment of the working class, especially the country’s youth, who choose to emigrate en masse to the US, seeking better living conditions. There they find themselves in a society that exploits and discriminates against them, because they are second-class citizens, who are excluded from the best-paid jobs.

Some end up returning to the Puerto Rican homeland, with the commitment to confront colonialism and big capital, identifying them from their own experience as the roots of their socio-economic problems. Most remain there in the USA, forming part of the large Puerto Rican diaspora, increasingly committed to the decolonization process.

An example of this political radicalization of our emigrants to the USA is the case of the prominent congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortes, who represents a bastion of the most radical left of the Democratic Party. She, along with other congressmen of Puerto Rican origin, such as Nydia Velázquez, are promoting a Constitutional Assembly for the Decolonization of Puerto Rico.

The project has been boycotted by the US Republican Party, which refuses to offer the alternative of annexing Puerto Rico, which contradictorily has broad support from the most impoverished sectors of our country. This is explained by the idyllic promise of more federal funds and economic aid, from the assimilative and corrupt leadership, which supports the incorporation of Puerto Rico into the USA.

However, in the heat of the most serious economic, social and political crisis in the modern history of Puerto Rico, a general clamor to unite the anti-colonial forces and for social justice, led by the Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana, is growing significantly. the Puerto Rican Independence Party and the social movements. The unity in the action of these sectors represents the hope of the country and of our Puerto Rican diaspora.

For this reason, the call to build a Country Alliance, from Victoria Ciudadana, has had great resonance and sympathy from the majority of the people. Now with this new political disaster, in handling the crisis caused by Fiona, objective conditions are created to consolidate that unity in action, through community self-management and citizen solidarity.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



