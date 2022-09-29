Donbas does not believe in tears | Opinion

I shamelessly steal the title of a great Soviet film (Moscow does not believe in tears), because it beautifully sums up life in Lugansk and Donetsk since 2014. Like the film, the Donbas film is a love story, but a collective and heroic one. Of self-esteem, which is culminating in a slow and bloody way, towards an end that may not be happy, but it is longed for: the definitive belonging to Russia.

Pride is the word that defines the citizens of Donbas when they turn out to vote in the referendum on joining the Russian Federation, despite the constant attack of the Ukrainian artillery. For security, they vote in the courtyards, on the stairs of buildings, in hotel lobbies, in their own homes.

Courageous are also the electoral officials, most of them women -the men are in the front lines-, who go through the city with their sealed boxes and a guard, knowing perfectly well that they are the obligatory target of the Nazis who lie in wait a few kilometers from here with their cannons of NATO, and who have done everything to prevent the vote.

This Monday they have raged against the Kirovsky district: two Hurricane missiles scattered the tiny antipersonnel mines baptized here as “petals”, because they blend in with the foliage. If it is already criminal just to throw them, it becomes doubly cruel to do so in the fall, when the ground is full of leaves. More than 50 people -civilians- have been victims of these camouflaged traps in the last two months.

On Saturday the 24th, they attacked the courtyard of a building in the heart of the city. They were looking to assassinate voters, but they felled a tree in the children’s play yard.

On Monday, in the Kuybishevsky district, 13 people were killed after an artillery attack at noon in a high-traffic shopping area. On Thursday, it was the turn of Donetsk’s central market, a beautiful domed structure, where a bus was hit squarely. Six more dead.

In Kherson, west of here, an American Himars missile hit the hotel where journalists and officials were staying: two dead, one of them a former Ukrainian deputy. Due to twists and turns of fate, the journalists from the RT chain who slept in the adjoining room were saved; the cameraman was buried, but unharmed, in the rubble.

In Zaporozhye they attacked the city of Energodar, neighboring the nuclear plant, and launched eight suicide drones against the atomic facility itself, which were shot down outside the danger zone by the anti-aircraft defense.

Car bombs are added in Melitopol and Kherson, which explode in the streets, and which the Western press describes as “partisans”, to put them on a par with the Soviet guerrillas who fought the German fascist occupation between 1942 and 1945. The press, by the way, never reports from the Donbas: here, for them, if something happens it is the fault of the Russians.

Despite all this, and the threats of imprisonment for those who vote, in three of the four Russian-speaking regions – the two in Donbas, plus Kherson and Zaporozhye in southern Ukraine – the referendum already reached a minimum quorum of 50 percent on Sunday. participation to be valid. In Donetsk it was 77 percent and in Lugansk 76. In Zaporozhye it was 51 percent, and Kherson 48.1.

The results are expected to be published on Wednesday, and in the same week the new territories of the Russian Federation will be recognized by the Russian Duma (Parliament) and by the Government. President Vladimir Putin will be in charge of announcing it to the world: the map of central Europe will undergo a major change: already this Friday, we will probably be in Russia without moving from here.

From there we entered unknown territory.

What is known is that the Russian Federation is hastily assembling a force of at least 300,000 soldiers to guarantee the security of the territories and thus consolidate its advances in the Special Military Operation that began on February 24, and that they represent almost four of the former territory of the former Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.

It is also known that NATO – Russia’s true adversary – will not recognize the referendum, and judging by its behavior since February, will multiply its arms deliveries to the kyiv regime, in order to extend the war.

The acting chief in kyiv, Volodymir Zelensky, is sacrificing thousands of soldiers to at least do as much damage as possible and recover territories in the Kharkov area (Eastern Ukraine), where they have thrown everything they have, before they arrive. Russian troops.

Russian sources put the deaths of soldiers, Nazi militants and mercenaries at more than 10,000 in the recent “counter-offensive” in Kharkov, which is stalled by the resistance of small Russian contingents and militiamen from Donbas, and air strikes. and Russian artillery.

Another similar attack, at Kherson, culminated in resounding defeat.

The arrival of a significant number of fresh and combat-experienced troops – the kind of reservists called up by the Russian command – will change this situation. Until now the Russian Army has not had as such a leading role in ground combat; They have been militiamen and special formations such as the Wagner group or the National Guard.

What is not known is what NATO will do in this scenario. And neither is what Moscow will do to stop the unlimited flow of NATO weapons, to sustain a war that Ukraine cannot win, and in which its role is to put the dead and kill civilians.

As we have been witnesses and also direct victims of this policy, we learned why here they always tell us that with these people – the ultranationalists – there is nothing else to do but eliminate them. Because if they are left intact, they add, they will continue to do the same as in the last eight years, in which they have killed nearly 14,000 people, avoiding combat and attacking the civilian population with impunity.

Many remember that in 2014 there were also plebiscites – throughout the Russian-speaking area of ​​southern Ukraine – and the proposal to join Russia also won overwhelmingly. But Moscow only recognized Crimea and those who were able to do so – Lugansk and Donetsk – declared themselves independent. In other areas, the revolt was quelled with blood and Pinochet-style systematic repression: kidnappings, torture, forced disappearances, murders. In Mariupol alone, the investigative commission headed by journalist Maxim Grigoriev has certified more than a thousand cases of enforced disappearance.

For all this and more, the proud people of Donbas do not believe in tears. Believe in your votes and bullets.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



