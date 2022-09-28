CELAC and IAEA sign action plan on cooperation | News

The Argentine Foreign Ministry stressed on Tuesday that the member countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) agreed on nuclear cooperation mechanisms with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Argentine workers unemployed to demand salary increase

These mechanisms were finalized during the 66th General Conference of that organization in Vienna, Austria after the signing of the Celac-IAEA Action Plan by the Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, and the director general of the international organization, Rafael Grossi.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, the plan promotes the development of nuclear capacities in the areas of health, food safety and agriculture, radiological technology, nuclear education, radiological protection and safety, environmental applications, energy and other areas of technology. nuclear with peaceful uses, for the members of CELAC.

The agreement that CELAC signed with Rafael Grossi will launch an Action Plan for cooperation between the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

This opens up possibilities for each member to work with @iaeaorg. pic.twitter.com/L0eVUqUyQz

– Santiago Cafiero (@SantiagoCafiero)

September 27, 2022

Cafiero referred that it is “vital that the voice of Latin America express itself in this time of so much uncertainty and with diverse but concrete voices, with the values ​​that we have as Latin Americans and also to be able to link up to see how we insert Latin America and the Caribbean in the new supply chains that are being reformatted in a world of uncertainty.”

“I know our needs perfectly, but also our possibilities. I also know that for our region, our countries in their individualities, to find in the organization that instrument that allows them to be better off, they need this commitment from the Chancellor”, Grossi communicated.

Meanwhile, the statement from the Argentine Foreign Ministry pointed out that this new instrument seeks to establish cooperation strategies in nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes to fulfill the achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source