Latin America

CELAC and IAEA sign action plan on cooperation | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 30 mins ago
1 minute read

The Argentine Foreign Ministry stressed on Tuesday that the member countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) agreed on nuclear cooperation mechanisms with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Argentine workers unemployed to demand salary increase

These mechanisms were finalized during the 66th General Conference of that organization in Vienna, Austria after the signing of the Celac-IAEA Action Plan by the Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, and the director general of the international organization, Rafael Grossi.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, the plan promotes the development of nuclear capacities in the areas of health, food safety and agriculture, radiological technology, nuclear education, radiological protection and safety, environmental applications, energy and other areas of technology. nuclear with peaceful uses, for the members of CELAC.

The agreement that CELAC signed with Rafael Grossi will launch an Action Plan for cooperation between the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

This opens up possibilities for each member to work with @iaeaorg. pic.twitter.com/L0eVUqUyQz

– Santiago Cafiero (@SantiagoCafiero)
September 27, 2022

Cafiero referred that it is “vital that the voice of Latin America express itself in this time of so much uncertainty and with diverse but concrete voices, with the values ​​that we have as Latin Americans and also to be able to link up to see how we insert Latin America and the Caribbean in the new supply chains that are being reformatted in a world of uncertainty.”

“I know our needs perfectly, but also our possibilities. I also know that for our region, our countries in their individualities, to find in the organization that instrument that allows them to be better off, they need this commitment from the Chancellor”, Grossi communicated.

Meanwhile, the statement from the Argentine Foreign Ministry pointed out that this new instrument seeks to establish cooperation strategies in nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes to fulfill the achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 30 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Hurricane Ian leaves two dead in Pinar del Río, Cuba | News

2 hours ago

Venezuela will send aid to Cuba for damage from Hurricane Ian | News

3 hours ago

Argentine judge dismisses 14 crew members of the Emtrasur plane | News

4 hours ago

What will the elections be like in Brazil? | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.