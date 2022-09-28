Hurricane Ian leaves two dead in Pinar del Río, Cuba | News

The president of the Provincial Defense Council of Pinar del Río, Yamilé Ramos Cordero, reported this Tuesday that two people died in that area after Hurricane Ian passed through western Cuba.

In a meeting with the country’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, the official specified that “so far we know that we have two deaths in the province.”

Ramos specified that the victims correspond to a woman in the municipality of San Luis and a man in the municipality of Consolación.

The woman died as a result of the fall of a wall, while the death of the man was due to the fall of a roof in a house.

Hours earlier, the Cuban president traveled to Pinar del Río to find out about the situation in the province after Ian’s passage and assured that the damage left behind is great, but “it has not yet been possible to account for it.”

During its passage through the province with category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, Ian caused damage to the electrical transmission networks, communications, agriculture and various infrastructures.

