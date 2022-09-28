Venezuela will send aid to Cuba for damage from Hurricane Ian | News

After the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Cuban province of Pinar del Río, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro expressed his solidarity with the Government and people of Cuba and announced the immediate delivery of aid to the Caribbean island.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Nicaragua expresses its solidarity with Cuba due to the passage of Hurricane Ian

“All the support of Venezuela and solidarity, to go immediately to support the people of Pinar del Río, in western Cuba, for the havoc that this hurricane has caused in its wake this morning,” said the Venezuelan Head of State. from the city of La Guaira, in the north of the country.

President Maduro stressed that “Cuba and Venezuela are a single Homeland, a single people” and added that his country will always be at the side of the Caribbean island to support its population and rulers.

All the support and solidarity of Venezuela for the people of Cuba and the President @DiazCanelB, in the face of the havoc and damage left by the passage of hurricane “Ian” through the island. As brother peoples we are more united than ever, forever and ever. pic.twitter.com/thj2mZPuTV

– Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

September 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian crossed the province of Pinar del Río during the early hours of Tuesday with a category three on the Saffir-Simpson scale, sustained winds of more than 200 kilometers per hour and heavy rainfall that caused flooding.

In his path, Ian caused damage that affected the Cuban electrical service, causing the suspension of the electrical service in a large part of the territory.

Images circulated on social networks showed damage to homes, agriculture, electricity and telephone service, among others.

We were in #Pinewood of the river. The damage is great, although it has not yet been possible to account for it. Aid is already pouring in from all over the country. We trust the people of Pinar del Río, a noble, hard-working people with a lot of experience in these situations. Rest assured that we will recover. pic.twitter.com/zg5VNKA9sN

– Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

September 27, 2022

Upon verifying the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, met with the local authorities and exchanged with the population, to whom he conveyed the confidence that the country will make the necessary efforts to repair the damage .





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source