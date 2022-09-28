Argentine judge dismisses 14 crew members of the Emtrasur plane | News

The Argentine Justice dismissed on Tuesday 14 of the 19 crew members of the Venezuelan Emtrasur plane that has been held in Argentina since June 6 of this year.

CMIO.org in sequence:

The first group of crew members of the Emtrasur plane held in Argentina arrives in Venezuela

Argentine judge Federico Villena decided to dismiss 14 of the 19 crew members of the Emtrasur plane, while the other five were summoned for questioning and denied links to terrorism.

The Argentine Justice had given the magistrate 10 days to resolve the procedural situation of the accused.

Venezuelan citizens Víctor Manuel Pérez, general manager of operations of the Venezuelan state company, and Mario Arraga Urdaneta, administration manager, denied before the magistrate that they had links to terrorism.

Both citizens presented their defenses in writing and asked the judge of the case to be dismissed.

The measure ordered by Judge Villena has to do with the request of the Federal Chamber of La Plata, which two weeks ago had authorized the departure of 12 crew members from the country and had given them ten days to make a decision, which ended this Tuesday.

The Venezuelan plane held in Argentina is owned by Emtrasur, a subsidiary of the Venezuelan state airline Conviasa, which bought it from the Iranian company Mahan Air, a company that, according to US authorities, would be linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran. -Qods Force, which is listed as a terrorist organization by the State Department.

Both Emtrasur and Conviasa are companies sanctioned by the US Treasury Department, whose government requested the arrest of the plane from the Argentine Justice, which accepted the request.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source