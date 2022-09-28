What will the elections be like in Brazil? | News

Around 150 million people will be able to participate in the Brazilian presidential elections scheduled for Sunday, October 2.

In addition to electing the next president and vice president of the country, Brazilians will also have to vote for the governors of the 27 states, the renewal of the Chamber of Deputies and partial of the Chamber of Senators, and the Legislative Assemblies of the states.

According to the Superior Electoral Court of Brazil, 156.4 million people will be able to vote in the elections on October 2.

The Brazilian electorate is distributed in 5,570 municipalities, in addition to 181 cities abroad. Voting will take place in 496,512 polling stations distributed in 2,637 electoral zones.

The elections in Brazil are organized by the Electoral Justice (JE), at the municipal, state and federal levels.

The JE organizes, supervises and carries out the elections, regulating the electoral process, examining the accounts of the parties and candidates in campaign, controlling compliance with the legislation during the electoral period.

At the national level, the JE has as its highest body the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). In each state and in the Federal District there is a Regional Electoral Court (TRE), as well as judges and electoral boards.

Before the TSE, 12 candidacies were registered for the presidency of Brazil: Bolsonaro (Liberal Party), “Lula” da Silva (Workers’ Party), Ciro Gomes (Democratic Labor Party), Simone Tebet (Brazilian Democratic Movement), Vera Lúcia Salgado (United Socialist Workers Party), Felipe D’ Avila (New), Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union), José María Eymael (Christian Democracy), Léo Péricles (Popular Unity), Sofia Manzano (Brazilian Communist Party), Roberto Jefferson ( Brazilian Labor Party) and Pablo Marçal (Republican Party of Social Order).

On election day, voters must enter the number of the candidate of their choice into the voting device. That’s why in campaign ads, candidates announce their names, slogans, and a 2-digit number for the presidential election.

In Brazil, voting is mandatory for citizens between 18 and 69 years old and optional for illiterate people, young people between 16 and 17 years old and for those over 70 years old. Those Brazilians residing in other countries can also vote for president and vice president.

Elections in the South American giant always take place on the first Sunday in October. In the event that no candidate exceeds 50 percent of the votes, they would go to the second round on October 30.

Brazil has an electronic ballot box system that speeds up the count and will predictably allow the winner of the presidential elections to be known in a matter of hours.

The winning presidential candidate must wait until January 1 to formally assume the government and be sworn in as president.

The presidential mandate in Brazil lasts 4 years, with the possibility of re-election for one more period.

The parliamentary renewal will take place at the end of that same month, since the current legislature in the Chamber of Deputies ends on January 31, 2023.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



