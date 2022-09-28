Cuba mobilizes workers to help recover electricity service | News

The authorities of the Electric Union (UNE) indicated on Tuesday that around 50 brigades of workers and technicians are moving to the western region of Cuba to collaborate with the work of restoring the electrical service, affected by the passage of Hurricane Ian.

According to the director of Networks of the UNE, Eleazar Moreno, in the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, where Ian’s attacks were first felt, work is being done to identify the damage and the circuits are beginning to be restored.

Moreno indicated that in the western province of Pinar del Río all the electrical distribution networks are out of service after the passage of the climatic phenomenon.

The UNE official warned that despite advancing in the work of restitution of the electrical service, there are still no favorable conditions to evaluate the effects on the energy distribution networks, so specialists from the rest of the country travel to respond to contingency as quickly as possible.

#Last minute: National Electric System of #Cuba with 0 electricity generation (without electricity service in the country). The Electrical Union of the Island ensures that it works with precision and the electrical system will be gradually restored between tonight and early tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/U9JHIK5tLy

– Rolando Segura (@rolandoteleSUR)

September 28, 2022

In the last report, the technical director of the UNE, Lázaro Guerra, indicated that the electrical system will be restored, gradually, between Tuesday night and early morning, after the fall of that service due to failures due to the passage of Hurricane Ián.

Lázaro Guerra explained that greater progress has been reported in the process of restoring service in the eastern region, since the transmission and distribution network had not suffered any damage due to Hurricane Ian.

The director commented that they began to make the microsystems that have helped increase the electrical tension and initiate the start-up process of two of the main thermoelectric plants in that region.

Referring to the work in the central region of the country, Lazaro Guerra pointed out that progress has been made and warned that in the west of the island, operations to restore service will be more complex and gradual due to breakdowns in the transmission system due to passage of Hurricane Ian.

The technical director of the UNE said that the works are focused on the operation of three isolated systems to link them to the national integrated system and normalize the electrical service in the country.

He also announced that he will send UNE personnel from other provinces to help restore the service in the areas of Pinar del Río, Artemisa, Havana and Mayabaque.

The director of the UNE added that on Wednesday morning he will offer a new balance on the work to restore the electrical service in the country.

For his part, the Minister of Energy and Mines, Livan Aronte, indicated that the work has focused on increasing the voltage to advance in the start-up process in several thermoelectric plants for the restoration of the electrical service in the country.





