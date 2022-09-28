Electric system is progressively restored in Cuba after damages caused by Hurricane Ian | News

Authorities of the Cuban Electric Company reported this Wednesday on the work to restore the national electrical system, after the passage of Hurricane Ian that caused severe damage to the generation and distribution of the service.

Cuba Mobilizes Workers to Help in Recovery of Electric Service

As explained by the technical director of the Electric Union, Lázaro Guerra, there has been a greater advance in the restoration of the electrical system in the eastern region of the country, since the transmission and distribution network are intact, without being affected by the passage of the hurricane.

According to Guerra, based on this possibility, microsystems with distributed generation began to be created. However, the Felton thermoelectric plant, in the northeast of the country, tried to stabilize the start-up and it was not possible, so now it is once again outside the microsystem that was created to turn it on.

However, it was possible to reach the Nuevitas thermoelectric plant, Camagüey, which, he said, means that the eastern region has had an advance process serving a load level thanks to these microsystems.

He explained, in another part of his speech, that in the central region with the use of one in Varadero that has been turned on, a restoration process can begin in this area that will allow increasing the capacity to serve the load in this central region of the country. , for its subsequent link with the eastern region.

The western zone is the one that presents a more complex process once Hurricane Ian passed, because “we have a significant part of the transmission network damaged, which makes the restoration process more complex, we are working on making three isolated systems , this will allow a restoration process that will be a little more leisurely, ”explained Guerra.

In this sense, once island generation is achieved in the three regions, they will all be able to be linked to the National Electric System, which will allow the largest amount of built-in load to be restored and all the service that has not been affected by the hurricane that will work with the support of all the electrical brigades of the country to the affected provinces.

Since early Monday morning, Hurricane Ian affected the western region of the country with a category 3 out of a maximum of 5 and maximum sustained winds of up to 210 km/h.

