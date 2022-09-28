Neoliberal common sense: fake news, lawfare and assassination | Opinion

Before the pandemic was decreed and everyone was sent home, the popular movements massively deployed their supporters on the streets of the different big cities. Paris, Rome, Barcelona, ​​Bogotá, Santiago de Chile, among other capitals, were witnesses of feminists, leftists, independentists, yellow vests, students and workers against governments, repressive systems and covert dictatorships.

In those years, politics had significant room for manoeuvre, despite the extreme right-wing attempts to silence voices and get rid of all kinds of questioning. In other words, not only could one plan or hope for a near future, but many of us also trusted that someone with lucidity and civil courage would come to cut the profits of those who have the most instead of increasing the poverty of almost everyone.

It is true that beyond the disastrous legacy received in most of the countries of Our America, the pandemic was devastating in health, education and above all in the economy.

However, the contradictions of the governments that arrived, especially among the progressive ones, were evident in the concessions granted, as well as in the lack of fulfillment of a high percentage of their electoral promises.

In addition to this, we observe that it is very common for traditional politicians, such as organic intellectuals and in love with themselves, to try to impose the logic of their own thought in such a way that the inadmissible exceeds the feasible or admissible.

This is the case of neoliberal governments that insist on privatization, the vaunted meritocracy, obscure bidding and investments to the highest bidder, in addition to impressive sums of money that flee abroad. They are the ones who declare their rejection of populism or nationalization to perversely impose a system of fierce individualism with the classic and degrading “every man for himself” against all collective action.

The father of neoliberalism, Friederich Von Hayek, knew that his model was extremely unpopular, that very soon they would enter into a crisis of legitimacy, because they cannot grow in the distribution of wealth, so the objective was to influence through sellers of second-hand ideas , which would be achieved by the hegemonic media: journalists, announcers, intellectuals and politicians in charge of forming common sense.

Accompanied 24 hours a day by the media or trash TV that are not interested in the truth, since their income is guaranteed by the media persecution of popular leaders, poisoning the head and abusing the poor innocence of the people.

The sinister combo of lies and stigmatization includes incitement to violence, an inherent element of the neoliberal system.

Nor is the struggle of the poor against the poor lacking in such a harmful system, where the truly useful idiots adhere to this obscene scheme, constantly complaining about today’s extremely poor, needy and working people, who block routes or streets to make themselves visible and exercise their protest rights. or manifestation.

As a result of these fake news, the installed lawfare and the lack of answers from a necessary and urgent media law, as well as the courageous and urgent judicial restructuring, we continue with the spiral of violence, such as the recent assassination attempt against Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Said attack is not only not an isolated event, but it is the demonstration of the moral and political degradation that our societies are experiencing, postponed by representatives who do not represent us and “officials who do not work” – said Cristina Kirchner-.

This irrational violence is a consequence of several far-right organizations that were born under the protection of impunity, in a country that, in the Argentine case, was not only destined for equal opportunities (in which many of us believed and continue to believe, with a certain ingenuity perhaps), but has slowly become the scene of the most brutal inequity.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source