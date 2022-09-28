Lula increases advantage in voting intentions in Brazil | News

The Brazilian presidential candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, widened the advantage in voting intention over the rest of his opponents a few days before the general elections, according to the results of an IPEC institute poll published on Monday.

The candidate of the Workers’ Party (PT) rose one point in voting intentions, reaching 48 percent, 17 units above his closest rival, the right-wing Jair Bolsonaro, and slightly higher than the difference predicted last week. last week, reviews the report.

According to the most recent estimates, Lula could win in the first round, leading the vote with eight percentage points more than all the other candidates combined, in terms of valid votes, discounting null and blank ballots.

For a hypothetical third place in the elections, but eventually without options, is Labor Party member Ciro Gomes, followed by Simone Tebet (MDB), Soraya Thronicke (Unión Brasil) and Liberal Felipe D’Ávila.

To reach these conclusions, the pollster interviewed 3,008 people in person between September 25 and 26.

The margin of error of the investigative tool applied by IPEC is plus or minus two points, with a confidence level of 95 percent.

According to official data, some 156 million voters are called to vote next Sunday, October 2, to elect the next president of Brazil, as well as future governors, senators and federal, state and district deputies.





