They report the disappearance of a journalist in Chiapas, Mexico | News

The Chiapas State Attorney General’s Office issued a statement on Monday requesting the collaboration of the population to find the whereabouts of journalist Roberto Flores Mendoza, who has been missing since September 20.

The journalist was last seen in the La Pileta neighborhood, in the Comitán de Domínguez municipality. His wife reported his disappearance to the local prosecutor’s office.

The disappearance of Roberto Flores Mendoza comes amid increasing violence against press and media workers in Mexico.

Journalist Flores Mendoza is the administrator of the information portal ‘Chiapas Denuncia Ya’, a site that publishes citizen complaints and complaints about alleged abuses committed by local officials.

��#Last minute: ARTICLE 19 had confirmation today and documents the disappearance of Roberto Flores, director of the page “Chiapas Denuncia Ya”.

According to public information, he was last seen on September 20, around 11:30 am in Comitán de Domínguez, Chiapas.

The authorities of the Mexican state of Chiapas do not know if the case of Flores Mendoza is related to his journalistic work and have not issued any position regarding the disappearance of the communicator.

According to the Mexican media Animal Politico, in the first half of this year there have already been 331 cases of attacks against journalists. A figure that could exceed the records of past years: 362 in 2021 and 388 in 2018.

Mexico adds at least 15 journalists killed during 2022.





