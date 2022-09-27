At least five killed by police shooting in Rio de Janeiro | News

At least five dead and three injured was the balance of a shootout this Monday between the police and alleged drug gangs in the Maré favela complex, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, official sources reported.

According to the sources, it was a joint operation between the civil and military police after detecting a confrontation between two rival gangs for control of the area.

The criminals responded with high caliber fire before the security forces and this forced the closure of the campus of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and 35 schools in the region had to suspend classes, declared officials from the Ministry of Education.

The crossfire also forced traffic to stop for several hours on the Red Line and the Yellow Line, two important access roads to that Brazilian city.

During the operation, the police forces also arrested 26 people and confiscated seven rifles, eight pistols, a grenade, a ton of marijuana and 20 stolen vehicles.

Joint operation of #PMERJ and @PCERJ This second (09/26), results in a great apprehension: 7 fuzes, 8 pistols, a replica of a weapon, a grenade, more than a ton of maconha, pes de maconha and other numbing materials. Além of 20 recovered vehicles and 26 imprisoned criminals. pic.twitter.com/HacALWoCNk

— @pmerj (@PMERJ)

September 26, 2022

The police reported that all the dead and wounded were part of the drug gangs involved in the raid.

The Maré complex is one of the main centers of maneuver for drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro, due to its proximity to the port and the international airport, with several entrances and exits that make it ideal for illicit trafficking.

According to a study by the Fogo Cruzado Non-Governmental Organization, from 2017 to date, 250 police operations have been carried out in Rio de Janeiro, with a balance of 1,008 fatalities.





Via Telesur



