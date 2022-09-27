Argentine workers unemployed to demand salary increase | News

The State Workers Association (ATE) of Argentina has been carrying out a day of mobilizations and work stoppages since the early hours of Tuesday to demand the reopening of wage negotiations in the sector in the face of rising inflation affecting the economy.

After an emergency meeting of the National Board of Directors, the union has called for a strike despite the fact that the Government previously announced its willingness to hold a dialogue scheduled for this Friday.

In this sense, the deputy secretary of the ATE, Rodolfo Aguiar, emphasized after analyzing the government call that “although it is progress, the meeting by itself does not solve the main problems of the state.”

Similarly, the organizers denounce the situation of provincial and municipal workers with respect to wages below the poverty line and the absence of Collective Labor Agreements.

From this, the ATE demands an emergency increase above inflation, the priority of the sections from 2023 to 2022, as well as the fulfillment of the 30,000 passes to the Permanent Plant.

The national strike called for a main concentration arranged from 11:00 a.m. (local time) on Avenida de Mayo and 9 de Julio, to later go to the vicinity of the Ministry of Economy in Hipólito Yrigoyen 250.

For the current parity of the sector (as salary negotiations are called), which runs from June this year to May 2023, a 60 percent increase was agreed, of which only half has been executed, so They are required to advance payment in the face of the continuous rise in prices in the country.

Government calls for good sense to employers and tire union

While the strike of state workers is taking place, this Tuesday the production of tires continues to be paralyzed in the midst of the union conflict between the Single Union of Argentine Tire Workers (SUTNA) and the companies in the sector.

The Government addressed the situation on Tuesday and asked the parties involved for “sensitivity”. In radio statements, the spokeswoman for the Presidency, Gabriela Cerruti, described the discussion as “complex” and “delicate”, and required: “They have to reach an agreement.”

On Monday, the Sutna, led by Alejandro Crespo, and the companies in the sector did not reach an agreement in the Ministry of Labor and went to an intermediate room until next Wednesday to continue negotiations and seek a solution to a conflict that has been going on for several months. .

Due to the conflict, the three leading firms -Bridgestone, Pirelli and Fate- paralyzed their production, while the Ford Argentina plant, located in the town of General Pacheco, stopped its two shifts affected by the lack of tires to equip the vehicles.





