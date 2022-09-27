Hurricane Ian crosses the western region of Cuba heading towards Florida, USA | News

The center of Hurricane Ian made landfall around 04:30 local time (08:00 GMT) this Tuesday, in the town of Coloma in the south of Pinar del Río, Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Hurricane Ian hits the Cuban province of Pinar del Río

The minimum central pressure has dropped to 952 hectopascals (hPa) and is moving north at 19 kilometers per hour (km/h), according to the updated report from the Cuban Institute of Meteorology (Insmet), which reported a calm , after eye entry, about 48 minutes.

The most recent tropical cyclone warning from the Insmet Forecast Center, the center of Ian was estimated at 06:00 local time (10:00 UTC) about 25 kilometers south of Viñales and 40 kilometers south of Puerto Esperanza, point of exit to the sea Estimated for the north coast of Pinar del Río.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported at 0800 hours (1200 GMT) that Ian, category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale (out of a total of 5) is having “significant impacts of winds and storm surge over western Cuba”.

Since Monday, heavy and intense rains associated with the spiral bands of Hurricane Ian have been reported, with accumulations of up to 108.3 mm in the Isla de la Juventud special municipality, south of the big island.

Meanwhile, hurricane-force winds have been occurring in Pinar del Río with estimated maximum speeds close to 130 km/h, with gusts that have exceeded 150 km/h at the meteorological stations of the Isla de la Juventud and Pinar del Río.

Images shared by users on digital internet platforms, as well as local television shows scenes of destruction of private homes and economic objectives, in particular those related to the cultivation and processing of tobacco, of which Pinar del Río is the world‘s leading producer.

Ian will threaten Florida as a major hurricane

Beginning tonight Ian, which is moving at about 12 mph as it passes over western Cuba, turn north-northeast and slow down.

Maximum sustained winds are near 205 km/h with stronger gusts and little change in strength is expected as Ian moves over Cuba, although it will strengthen as it moves through the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

So far no loss of human life has been reported. After crossing Cuba this Tuesday, Ian heads for Florida, United States.

Hurricane-force winds are expected in the West-Central Florida Hurricane Warning area beginning Wednesday morning with tropical storm conditions expected later today.

Heavy rains will increase in the Florida Keys and south Florida on Tuesday, spreading into central and north Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, and the southeast on Friday and Saturday, likely causing flash, urban and of small streams.

Considerable flooding is also expected in central Florida to southern Georgia and coastal South Carolina, and significant and prolonged river flooding is expected from central to northern Florida.

The danger of life-threatening storm surge exists along much of Florida’s west coast where a storm surge warning has been issued, with the greatest risk from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay region.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source