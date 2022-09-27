Lula assures that he will eradicate hunger and violence in Brazil | News

The former president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, asserted on Monday that his return to the head of the Executive is fundamentally motivated by the fight to eradicate hunger and bring peace to that South American country, after learning that a supporter of the Workers’ Party (PT) was assassinated for political reasons in the northeast of the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lula increases advantage in voting intentions in Brazil

During Lula’s Super Live campaign event, held at the ANhembí convention center in the city of São Paulo, the PT politician condemned the acts of political violence that have become common in that nation, by groups that support the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro.

“We can’t have a war, Brazil doesn’t have a war with anyone and we can’t have fights between us,” said Lula, who also referred to Brazil‘s need to be a peaceful territory.

good morning O Brazil stands out in the world in our governments. We have a leading role because we work seriously for nothing. I want to return so that Brazil is respected as it was, and so that you return to have the pride that we have in being Brazilian. Only 5 days left!

– Lula 13 (@LulaOficial)

September 27, 2022

The former president recalled the demonstrations that caused the dismissal of former president Dilma Rousseff due to budgetary irregularities, an issue that the Public Ministry did not consider a crime.

In this regard, Lula said that Rousseff was a victim of part of the “hatred that was installed in society,” and insisted that personally, as a politician, she has “a cause called the Brazilian people.”

“The return of hunger to the country is unbearable,” he said and insisted that all Brazilians turn out to vote and avoid abstentionism next Sunday, to ensure the election in the first round.

The campaign act was also a cultural event, which was attended by Brazilian intellectuals and artists such as Gilberto Gil, Caetano Veloso, Chico Buarque, Pabllo Vittar, Paulo Miklos, among others, as well as the support through videos of the American actors Mark Ruffalo and Danny Glover, and singer Roger Waters.

The campaign act with a view to the elections on Sunday, October 2, coincided with the publication of an IPEC poll, which gives him as the winner in a first round with at least 52 percent of the votes, so there is no I would go to a second round.

Jair Bolsonaro’s position

For his part, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro affirmed in an interview granted to a local media that he will wait for the results before recognizing the transparency of the process and attacked the authorities of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

“The Electoral Court is harming my campaign,” he said, and later explained that he is prohibited from using images of government acts in the campaign, such as the bicentennial day of independence.

The electoral environment in Brazil is receiving these days the observer mission of the Organization of American States (OAS), with the purpose of not losing sight of the development of the presidential elections.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source