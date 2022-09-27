Haitians protest fuel price hike | News

Thousands of Haitians took to the streets this Monday to protest against inflation, the high cost of fuel, as well as to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, due to government inertia in the face of the severe crisis the country is going through.

Haitians paralyze cities in protest against the crisis

The main demonstrations were concentrated in Carrefour, south of the Haitian capital, while protests were also reported in Gonaïves, located northwest of Port-au-Prince.

In this sense, Haitians rejected the 228 percent increase in the price of gasoline, diesel and kerosene in the midst of a context tempered by growing food insecurity, which affects more than five million people.

As a result, blockades were reported in several municipalities of the capital, which remains practically paralyzed at various points due to the stoppage of public transport in protest at the increase in fuel prices.

Similarly, the hydrocarbon supply stations show high levels of scarcity despite the fact that the Haitian premier argued the decision to raise prices with the guarantee of supply.

What’s going on in #Haiti is a rebellion. No UN Colonial (“Security”) Council meeting or “resolution” will change that, as the rebellion is also against the UN. This is a sl*** revolt going on its 6th week. Yes, Haitians have been made modern sl***s in their own country.

— Madame Boukman – Justice 4 Haiti ���� (@madanboukman)

September 26, 2022

For its part, the government blames the gang war as the main cause of the protests while the demonstrators argue that in addition to violence, the claims are unleashed by the serious economic and social situation in the country.

Last week, Haitian Foreign Minister Jean Victor Généus stated during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly that the crisis in the country “has reached worrying proportions.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



