Peru issues epidemiological alert after rebound in dengue | News

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) of Peru issued this Saturday an epidemiological alert throughout the national territory due to the increase in cases and outbreaks of dengue in recent weeks.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Dengue cases in Costa Rica increase in 2022

In a statement issued by the portfolio and published on its website, it was specified that 58,117 cases and 75 deaths from the disease have been reported. These data are higher than those of the previous year: on the same date in 2021, 30,873 patients and 28 deaths had been registered.

Of the total notified by the authorities, 50,870 (87.53 percent) correspond to patients who do not present warning signs, while 7,054 (12.14 percent) correspond to dengue with warning signs and 193 (0.33 per percent) to the disease in the severe phase. The fatality rate at the national level amounts to 0.13 percent.

Among the most affected regions are Piura, Loreto, San Martín, Junín, Cajamarca, Ucayali, Cusco, Amazonas, Huánuco and Madre de Dios.

The health authorities of Peru have issued an epidemiological alert at the national level due to the increase in dengue cases in the country, which so far this year has already caused 75 deaths and exceeded 58,000 cases, reported this Saturday 24-S el Ministry of Health. pic.twitter.com/4sviApu4NM

– Panorama Newspaper (@diariopanorama)

September 24, 2022

The statement indicates that in Piura and Madre de Dios high rates of accumulated incidence are registered, since the affected people amount to 175 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the report, the transmitting agent of the disease, the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, is dispersed in 22 regions, 94 provinces and 528 districts of the South American nation.

The statement details that the disease has presented a seasonal behavior coinciding with the rainy season in the Peruvian Amazon and summer in the coastal region of the country.

In addition, it recognizes that it is more difficult to deal with it due to environmental, geographic, and social determinants, high population migrations, lack of drinking water, inadequate water storage, and other factors that affect the occurrence of more cases and outbreaks.

The Minsa also recommended that the population thoroughly inspect homes and detect possible outbreaks, as well as go to health units at the slightest symptom of the disease, such as high fever, muscle pain, joint pain, eye pain, nausea, rash or bleeding, indicated that the patient should go to the nearest health center to receive immediate attention.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source