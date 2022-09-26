At least 13 deaths from storms reported in Honduras | News

At least 13 deaths and 18,000 victims have been caused by the rains in Honduras, the authorities of that country reported this Sunday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Honduran President declares national emergency due to rains

The deputy chief of operations of the Permanent Contingency Committee (Copeco), Pedro Barahona, explained that a girl was the 13th victim of this wet season.

Likewise, Barahona highlighted that at least 7,295 people were evacuated in different areas of the country because they were in a situation of vulnerability to face the intense rainfall.

Honduran President visits affected municipalities

The president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, visited this Sunday several of the places most affected by the storm that hits the territory of that Central American nation.

The president together with the Minister of Defense, José Manuel Zelaya and the head of the Permanent Commission of Contingencies (Copeco), Ramón Soto began his walk through the shelters of the Sula Valley, where he interacted with families who were housed in the La Lima shelter .

He then toured the department of Santa Bárbara and passed through several of the most damaged areas of that region, while in the Tencoa area he was updated on the repair work being carried out on the bridge that connects several municipalities of Santa Bárbara. In addition, it reviewed the condition of the bridges over the Ulúa and Aragua rivers.

The Head of State took the opportunity to make a call to the residents to show solidarity with those most affected and to the authorities to manage the resources assigned by the Government to recover the infrastructure conditions as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source