Differences between historical truth and report of the Ayotzinapa Case Commission | News

Eight years after what happened between the night of September 26 and the early morning of September 27, 2014, the parents of the 43 disappeared Ayotzinapa normalistas reaffirmed their demand that the Mexican authorities search for them alive.

Mexico asks to investigate the leak of the report on Ayotzinapa

In a ceremony held this Sunday in the Hemiciclo a Juárez, in the center of the Mexican capital, the relatives of the students and students of the Raúl Isidro Burgos Normal School also called on former President Enrique Peña Nieto, among others, to reveal where their sons.

“The government knows where they are, they know, Enrique Peña Nieto and (the former governor of the state of Guerrero, Ángel) Aguirre, and that is why we are here and we are not going to rest,” said Eudocia Baranda, mother of Marcial Pablo Baranda.

“Historical truth” before the Ayotzinapa Case Commission

During the Government of Peña Nieto (2012-2018) his then attorney general, Jesús Murillo Karam, constructed what he defined as the “historical truth”, which has generated outrage among the Mexican population because the version is limited to holding corrupt police officers accountable. and a local drug cartel.

Murillo Karam’s version says that the Normal students went to the neighboring town of Iguala to boycott the report of the president of the local DIF (Comprehensive Family Development), who was the wife of the then mayor José Luis Abarca, which turned out to be false. , because their goal was to take trucks to attend the October 2 march in the Mexican capital.

The “historical truth” affirms that Iguala police officers handed over members of the Guerreros Unidos drug cartel to the students, who were killed and incinerated in the nearby Cocula garbage dump, but in reality, at no time were the students together. .

AMLO government and commitment to the truth

At the beginning of his Government, in December 2018, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made a commitment to clarify the facts and formed the Presidential Commission for Truth and Access to Justice in the Ayotzinapa Case, whose president is the Undersecretary of the Interior, Alejandro Holm oaks.

“The historical truth says that the students were arrested, executed in Cocula and their remains scattered, which is not true,” Encinas said on August 18, when he presented the most recent report on the case.

He stressed that the version offered by the Government of Peña Nieto was obtained through torture and is not accurate.

Encinas asserted that the disappearance of the 43 normalista students from Ayotzinapa constitutes a State crime, due to the presumed participation of various authorities in serious crimes and human rights violations.

In this sense, the Mexican Undersecretary of Government revealed that currently there is no clue that the young people are still alive.

“There is no indication that the students are alive, on the contrary, all the testimonies and evidence prove that they were cunningly killed and disappeared,” said the official.

Encinas, in addition to pointing out corrupt police officers and members of the drug cartel, asks the Public Ministry to investigate state and federal officials, as well as members of the Army, to find out if “their actions, omissions and participation allowed the disappearance and execution of the students”.

This Monday, on the eighth anniversary, the parents of the 43 disappeared students from Ayotzinapa, together with various social organizations, will carry out a march that will reach the Zócalo of the Mexican capital, to demand truth and justice.

