They arrest the owner of a mine where 10 workers died in Mexico | News

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) of Mexico reported this Sunday that Cristian Solís Arriaga was arrested, allegedly responsible for the illegal exploitation of the El Pinabete coal mine, where 10 workers lost their lives during a flood last August.

Mexican Justice orders the arrest of those responsible for the El Pinabete mine

The Mexican agency specified in a statement that the arrest was carried out by the staff of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) in the town of Sabinas, in the state of Coahuila, located in the north of the Latin American country.

The detainee was placed at the disposal of the Control Judge assigned to the Federal Criminal Justice Center with residence in Torreón, Coahuila, added the PGR.

Solís was accused of committing the crime of taking advantage of or exploiting an asset that belongs to the Nation, without having previously obtained a concession, permit or authorization, for which he could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.

The PGR mentioned that two other people have alleged criminal responsibility because they allowed the exploitation of the well illegally. In that sense, he asked the judge to order his arrest.

