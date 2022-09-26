Attack against Brazilian deputy sympathizer of Lula da Silva | News

A Brazilian deputy who supports presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva denounced on Sunday that he was unharmed in an attack against him committed by a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, a week before the general elections.

Legislator Paulo Guedes, a member of the Workers’ Party (PT), led by Lula da Silva, stated that his vehicle received three shots from a firearm fired by a Bolsonarist, reported the teleSUR correspondent in Brazil, Nacho Lemus.

For the attack, which occurred in the city of Montes Claros, in the north of the state of Minas Gerais, the police arrested a person who, according to the legislator, would be an active military police officer.

Clear Mountains – Minas Gerais | Federal deputy Paulo Guedes (PT), denounces that his vehicle received 3 shots from a firearm fired by a Bolsonarist. Last Friday, also in Montes Claros, a person fired into the air to threaten PT militants on the campaign trail.

“I am on my eighth election and I have never seen such absurdity, it is unacceptable. We were at the end of the caravan when the Voyage appeared and the passenger came barreling down the avenue. I was,” Guedes told the local press.

“It was a race, a child in a panic, crying. A car from my team managed to follow them, we called the police and the suspect was arrested. He is an active military police, young man,” he explained.

Federal Police prompt to appear! We are in front of the viatura so we can’t tell, it seems that the prisoner is a civilian police officer, WE CAN’T PROTECT, HE WAS ATTEMPTED TO MURDER SIMPLY!! pic.twitter.com/TlhaDFhH1G

This is the second attack that has occurred in Montes Claros in recent days, after last Friday a person shot in the air to threaten PT militants as part of the electoral campaign ahead of the October 2 elections.

Lula da Silva, candidate for the presidency of Brazil for a coalition of parties led by the PT, has the greatest intention to vote, followed by Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election, according to the most recent polls.





